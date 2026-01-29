Top 5 Most Fawning Moments From Trump Cabinet Meeting

President Donald Trump on Thursday held another Cabinet meeting. As some might have expected, the meeting largely comprised of Trump’s secretaries showering him with praise for over an hour.

The meetings have traditionally been used for Cabinet secretaries to fill the president in on the progress being made to enact his various agendas and policy goals. In doing so, however, Trump’s secretaries also included heaps of exorbitant praise for the president. Here are a few of the most egregious examples.

Hegseth Claims Venezuela Operation Was One of the Greatest in World History

In the time since the last meeting, the Trump administration conducted a secret operation to invade Venezuela and abduct President Nicolas Maduro. The administration received intense scrutiny both at home and abroad, with many pointing to a potentially dangerous precedent set by forcibly apprehending a world leader. The operation was also done without congressional approval, leaving most U.S. lawmakers in the dark.

While talking about the mission to take Maduro, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth declared it “the most sophisticated raid” ever.

“No other military in the world,” Hegseth said, “could’ve executed the most sophisticated, powerful raid — not just in American history — I would say in world history.

move over D-Day — Pete Hegseth says Trump's Venezuela coup was "the most sophisticated raid in world history" pic.twitter.com/JsxRCGmZFQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2026

Lutnick Insists Trump Is “Fixing Everything”

When Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was called on, the secretary detailed the various economic gains that have been made during Trump’s second term. Things have apparently been so good, Lutnick claimed, that Trump has fixed “everything.”

“You are fixing everything with your policies,” Lutnick told Trump. “You have changed America and created the golden age.”

Lutnick: You are fixing everything with your policies. You have changed America and created the golden age pic.twitter.com/q8VgKM8Kp1 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 29, 2026

Trump’s Small Business Administrator Tacks on Addition to List of Wars He’s Ended

In an effort to frame himself a president of peace, Trump has repeatedly made the claim that he’s ended at least eight wars across the globe. During the meeting, SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler added another to the tally when she referenced an “under-reported” war occurring on U.S. soil.

“Under your leadership, you’ve ended at least eight wars,” Loeffler said, “but probably the most important and under-reported war that this president ended was Joe Biden and the Democrats’ war on Main Street and hard-working families.”

Loeffler: Under your leadership, you have ended at least eight wars. Probably the most important and underreported war that you ended was Joe Biden and the Democrats' war on main street and hard-working families. pic.twitter.com/CYqg6AgRTk — Acyn (@Acyn) January 29, 2026

Bessent Predicts 2026 Will Be the Year of the “Trump Boom”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said during his remarks that the administration of former President Joe Biden “destroyed” America with what he called the “three I’s”: immigration, inflation, and interest rates. Thanks to the efforts of the new administration, Bessent claimed an economic boom was on the horizon for 2026.

“We’ve got gains in wages, low prices,” Bessent said. “And I think 2026 is gonna be the year of the Trump boom. It’s gonna be a supply-side boom. I enjoyed the trip out to Iowa. In the diner, the staff there was thanking you for the no tax on tips, and they’re expecting big refunds from that.”

Bessent: "Thanks to you and the Trump Accounts, the next generations of America will benefit from today's record-breaking economy … I think 2026 is going to be the year of the Trump boom" pic.twitter.com/4nQRPFyCFs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2026

Trump Saved Hundreds of Lives During Winter Storms Due to His Love of Coal

When it comes to energy, Trump has long been a proponent of coal and railed against the use of windmills. With much of the country still reeling from winter storms, Energy Secretary Chris Wright claimed Trump’s pro-coal agenda actually saved lives.

“And this beautiful, clean coal was the MVP of the huge cold snap we’re in right now,” Wright said. “I can say with some confidence, hundreds of American lives have been saved because of your leaning in and stopping the killing of coal revitalizing coal.”

Wright: I can say with confidence, hundreds of American lives have been saved because of your leaning in and stopping the killing of coal and revitalizing coal. pic.twitter.com/vGpgOMCHJS — Acyn (@Acyn) January 29, 2026

