‘GRANDMA GROYPER’: Megyn Kelly Savaged for Singing the Praises of Nick Fuentes

SiriusXM radio host Megyn Kelly gushed over white nationalist Nick Fuentes during her most recent sit-down with Tucker Carlson — and is now paying the price for it.

While discussing her ongoing feud with the pro-Israel Right, Kelly said the following about Fuentes and Carlson’s controversial, chummy interview of him:

OK, so you [Carlson] tried. It didn’t really work, but you tried and I know your heart was in the right place, and it was a worthwhile exercise because he’s [Fuentes] a very interesting guy. Let’s face it. He’s obviously got some very extreme views, but he’s very interesting, and he’s very smart, and on a lot of things, there is value to be derived from that guy’s messaging. I’m sorry, but he actually has a lot of things he talks about that you’re like, “Huh, this is not a bad point about our country.” Excuse his thoughts on race, and Jews, and the Holocaust, and all that.” Obviously, OK. So, I was fine with your interview with Nick Fuentes, I need to be excommunicated

She went on to explain that she “was totally fine” with Candace Owens promoting conspiracy theories about the murder of her friend Charlie Kirk last year.

Unsurprisingly, her praise of the Holocaust-denying bigot who has suggested that “a lot of women want to be raped” garnered quite the reaction online.

“Megyn Kelly has rotted to the core. And for what? Not even Wales,” declared Commentary‘s John Podhoretz.

Megyn Kelly has rotted to the core. And for what? Not even Wales. https://t.co/I4JPJSZL19 — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 8, 2026

“If you think Nick Fuentes is brilliant I’m honestly impressed that you have enough brain function to remember to breathe,” mused The Spectator‘s Ben Domenech.

If you think Nick Fuentes is brilliant I'm honestly impressed that you have enough brain function to remember to breathe. https://t.co/dYV8fCdd2a — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) January 8, 2026

“Great move for Grandma Groyper to attach herself to Fuentes and Candace. Is there anything she won’t do for a click? Find out tomorrow!” teased Dave Rubin.

Great move for Grandma Groyper to attach herself to Fuentes and Candace. Is there anything she won’t do for a click? Find out tomorrow! https://t.co/SznLjkLZJS — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 8, 2026

Ian Miles Cheong made use of the same disparaging nickname.

GRANDMA GROYPER https://t.co/DwTaqdQGph — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) January 8, 2026

“Did she praise him for making the trains run on time?” wondered Clifford Asness.

Did she praise him for making the trains run on time? https://t.co/amgKkbWKdQ — Clifford Asness (@CliffordAsness) January 8, 2026

But wait, there’s much more:

And there it is. Some of us were so ahead of the curve here and got bashed for it. But it was always obvious to anyone willing to see. https://t.co/ISsQm1ftGi — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 8, 2026

Again I don’t think Megyn Kelly is anti-Semitic. But she knows what she’s doing and the crowd she’s trying to appeal to and placate She’s always been awful. Always. She’s just decided to descend lower and lower because of her belief that it will financially pay off https://t.co/h64wgOWGtu — Jeremy Levine (@JeremyLevine92) January 8, 2026

The Dril ISIS tweet, but for internet nazis https://t.co/FuStl1q5dU — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) January 8, 2026

I'm starting to understand how the permission structure which enabled the Holocaust came into being. So many formerly reasonable people have decided to side with Nazis because it's easier and more expedient. https://t.co/ruSKrZKgqB — Corey Walker (@CoreyWriting) January 8, 2026

When/if our culture returns to a certain level of sanity, if ever, we must make sure that the people who dropped their masks are not allowed to put them back on and carry on as if nothing happened. https://t.co/LBFFChYLOh — shevereshtus (@shevereshtus) January 8, 2026

Megyn Kelly has actually decided that she’s done with the 90% of the normie Republican base and, for some reason, is now in love and courting the 10% Groyper loathsome subculture. Godspeed. https://t.co/VEbT54SO8d — Florida Dad (@FLDadReborn) January 8, 2026

Kelly insists there is a lot of value to be derived from Fuentes' messaging. Is she referring to his exaltation of Hitler? His denial of the Holocaust? His insistence that Jewish Americans are conspiratorial traitors who deserve to be annihilated? Or does none of that matter? https://t.co/fXjqzokDl8 pic.twitter.com/PnRzCQPCuq — Ayn Reagan (@AynReagan) January 8, 2026

(It was never actually about “sure you may disagree with him but unity and don’t cancel people” and was always about “don’t criticize the Stalin-loving Nazi I agree with”) https://t.co/6ffrTM76OI — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 8, 2026

Megyn Kelly basically following the groyper trail already “blazed” by Michelle Malkin https://t.co/vuNPIKramZ — Kamel Amin Thaabet (@K_AminThaabet) January 8, 2026

