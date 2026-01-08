‘GRANDMA GROYPER’: Megyn Kelly Savaged for Singing the Praises of Nick Fuentes
SiriusXM radio host Megyn Kelly gushed over white nationalist Nick Fuentes during her most recent sit-down with Tucker Carlson — and is now paying the price for it.
While discussing her ongoing feud with the pro-Israel Right, Kelly said the following about Fuentes and Carlson’s controversial, chummy interview of him:
OK, so you [Carlson] tried. It didn’t really work, but you tried and I know your heart was in the right place, and it was a worthwhile exercise because he’s [Fuentes] a very interesting guy. Let’s face it. He’s obviously got some very extreme views, but he’s very interesting, and he’s very smart, and on a lot of things, there is value to be derived from that guy’s messaging. I’m sorry, but he actually has a lot of things he talks about that you’re like, “Huh, this is not a bad point about our country.” Excuse his thoughts on race, and Jews, and the Holocaust, and all that.” Obviously, OK. So, I was fine with your interview with Nick Fuentes, I need to be excommunicated
She went on to explain that she “was totally fine” with Candace Owens promoting conspiracy theories about the murder of her friend Charlie Kirk last year.
Unsurprisingly, her praise of the Holocaust-denying bigot who has suggested that “a lot of women want to be raped” garnered quite the reaction online.
“Megyn Kelly has rotted to the core. And for what? Not even Wales,” declared Commentary‘s John Podhoretz.
“If you think Nick Fuentes is brilliant I’m honestly impressed that you have enough brain function to remember to breathe,” mused The Spectator‘s Ben Domenech.
“Great move for Grandma Groyper to attach herself to Fuentes and Candace. Is there anything she won’t do for a click? Find out tomorrow!” teased Dave Rubin.
Ian Miles Cheong made use of the same disparaging nickname.
“Did she praise him for making the trains run on time?” wondered Clifford Asness.
But wait, there’s much more:
