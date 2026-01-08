JD Vance Calls Woman Fatally Shot by ICE Agent a ‘Deranged Leftist’

Vice President JD Vance on Thursday called the woman killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis a “deranged leftist” in response to a clip of the incident.

The previous day, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed while trying to flee federal agents approaching her car.

In a video showing the full exchange, Good appeared to be blocking the road to prevent agents from continuing their immigration enforcement in the city. When one of them reached for the driver’s side door handle, Good first put her car in reverse. Then, she accelerated and turned to the right — narrowly missing one of the agents. That agent immediately shot her multiple times as she drove past him.

Interpretation of the video was mostly split along party lines. The left insists the video shows Good trying to drive off, but the right claims Good was trying to ram the agents.

Vance, responding to a Tim Pool tweet with another angle of the incident, called out Democrats for criticizing the agent who killed Good when he said:

Every congressional democrat and every democrat who’s running for president should be asked a simple question: Do you think this officer was wrong in defending his life against a deranged leftist who tried to run him over? These people are going to try to arrest our law enforcement for doing their jobs. The least the media could do is ask them about it.

In a fiery press conference held shortly after the shooting, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey demanded ICE “get the f*ck out” of the city and vowed that everyone involved would receive justice.