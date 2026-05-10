Harrowing NYPD Body Cam Video Shows Cop Saving Suicidal Woman Clinging to a Skyscraper

Harrowing policy body cam video captured the moment NYPD officers saved a suicidal woman who was perched 30 floors up on a Brooklyn skyscraper.

The initial officer on the scene carefully approached the woman, saying, “My name is Nicholas. What’s going on?”

“Tell my mom and dad that I love them,” the woman sobbed.

“No, no, no, please don’t do it,” the officer said. “We care about you. Listen, we care about you. We don’t want to see you hurt yourself, okay? We don’t want to see you hurt yourself, okay?” he repeated.

“Can I come closer? Can I come closer? Yes?” he said before moving toward the woman and grabbing her hands.

“Listen, we care about you. We don’t want you to hurt yourself, okay? We don’t want you to hurt yourself, okay? Listen, whatever you are going through, we can fix it. We can try to fix it, okay?”

“Take me to the hospital,” the woman pleaded.

“Yes, we’ll take you to the hospital…We can do whatever you want to do, okay? Anything is better than this, okay? Please, please let me help you.”

At that point, members of the NYPD’s elite Emergency Services Unit moved in to pull the frightened woman over the guardrail to safety.

Fox News’s Paul Mauro commented on the scene for Fox Report With Jon Scott.

“When people think of police work, they always think of enforcement duties and stuff that they see in TV shows and the movies, and everything else, but the truth is, for 99% of a police officer’s life — it doesn’t matter where you work, in any small town or any big city – the majority of what you do is going to be service stuff like that.”

Mauro continued:

Things that you respond to where you are trying to help people in distress, or handling an accident, or a call for something more mundane, but that’s the narrative that doesn’t drive clicks or sell newspapers. And people lose sight of the fact that every cop in this country who has a career of any length has a story of something like that, it may not entail being on top of a high-rise. And unfortunately, very often it entails getting to something like that after the fact, but that’s what cops deal with most of the time. And as I said, that’s the stuff that gets lost in the sauce.

Watch the clip above via Fox Report With Jon Scott on Fox News.

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