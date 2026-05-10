Trump Swats Down Iran’s Offer to End the War: ‘TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!’

President Donald Trump swatted down Iran’s response to the U.S. proposal to end the war on Sunday, calling it “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”

Trump wrote in a short post on Truth Social that he had received the Iranian response to the U.S.’s plan and found it unsatisfactory.

“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives,'” he wrote. “I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

The reported 14-point U.S. proposal called for a suspension of Iranian nuclear enrichment and an end to restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has repeatedly urged Iran to take the deal, warning on Wednesday that there would be severe consequences if Iranian leadership did not agree to the U.S. plan.

“Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran,” he wrote. “If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”

The president’s rejection of Iran’s response came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CBS’s Major Garrett on Sunday that the war was “not over,” claiming that there was still “work to be done” while Iran still possessed nuclear materials.

The past week saw Iran attack U.S.-escorted ships and U.S. Navy vessels, in addition to launching strikes on the United Arab Emirates, which continued on Tuesday.

Trump claimed on Friday that the ceasefire was still in place, despite additional U.S. strikes on Iran the previous day. ABC News’ Rachel Scott spoke to the president on Thursday about the strikes, writing on X that Trump called the U.S. action a “love tap.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Friday that the strikes were retaliatory, claiming the attack was “separate and distinct from Operation Epic Fury.”

“What you saw yesterday was U.S. destroyers moving through international waters, being fired upon by the Iranians, and the U.S. responded defensively to protect itself,” Rubio said. “That’s what you saw. I mean, that’s separate and distinct from Operation Epic Fury. If you fire a drone or a missile at our destroyer, what are we supposed to do, let it hit? We have to respond to it.”

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