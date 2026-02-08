Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is calling for President Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, to resign over his ties to the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In a fiery hit on CNN’s Inside Politics Sunday, the Kentucky Congressman called for Lutnick to step down following the revelations in the latest tranche of Epstein documents released by the DOJ.

“Trump’s Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, said that he and his wife decided around 2005 to cut ties with Jeffrey Epstein, but the latest release shows that there was some correspondence after that, even after Epstein pleaded guilty to sex crimes in 2008,” CNN’s Manu Raju told Massie. “What questions do you have about Lutnik’s ties to Epstein and should he come before Congress and testify?”

“No, he should just resign!” Massie responded. “I mean, there are three people in Great Britain that have resigned in politics — the ambassador from Great Britain to the United States, the Prince lost his title for less than what we’ve seen Howard Lutnick lie about. Look, Howard Lutnick clearly went to the island, if we believe what’s in these files. He was in business with Jeffrey Epstein. And this was many years after Jeffrey Epstein was convicted — you know, lightly sentenced, but was convicted for sexual crimes. So he’s got a lot to answer for. But really he should make life easier on the president, frankly, and just resign. If this were Great Britain, he’d already be gone.”

Raju noted that “the Commerce Department says that [Lutnick] had limited interactions with Mr. Epstein in the presence of his wife and has never been accused of wrongdoing” before proceeding to ask Massie about Trump himself.

“Do you think that he should answer questions to Congress, to maybe even testify about what he knows?” Raju asked.

“I wouldn’t go there yet,” Massie said. “I think that most of the men that are implicated in these files, they’re billionaires, they are friends of Trump, they are people who are in his social circles. To get justice for the survivors, I want to see those men brought to justice. Ro Khanna and I have tried to keep this from being political. In some respects, we’ve failed. You know, the Democrats want to make this about Trump. And the Republicans want to make it about the Clintons. I want to make it the survivors and getting them justice and transparency.”

Trump has endorsed Massie’s Republican primary opponent, Ed Gallrein, and has repeatedly attacked Massie — and even his wife — as Massie has vocally pushed for full transparency on the Epstein files. In Sunday’s CNN interview, Massie called Trump’s attacks on his wife “beyond the pale.”

Watch above, via CNN.

