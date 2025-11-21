‘He Was Weak’: Tucker Carlson Stabs Heritage’s Kevin Roberts in the Back After Fuentes Blow-Up

Tucker Carlson stabbed Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts in the back after the latter kickstarted a civil war on the right by defending the former’s interview with infamous white nationalist Nick Fuentes last month.

During a recent interview with 1819 News CEO Bryan Dawson, Carlson blasted conservative think tanks more generally before turning his attention to Roberts:

Now, I personally thought that-, there’s a man called Kevin Roberts, who I knew and really liked. Took over the Heritage Foundation a couple of years ago, and I thought — and that’s the biggest foundation in Washington — and I thought that he could steer it into a positive direction. I think he certainly wanted to. He tried. And in the end, 10 days ago, he got-, he was completely destroyed by this, by this fighting within the within the Republican Party and the conservative movement. Very, very sad. And you know, I think the Heritage Foundation will-, and I say this, again, with sadness because there are smart people there, they have a ton of money, they should be a force for good. But I don’t see how they ever will be.

After Dawson concurred, musing that the blow-up “cannibalized him [Roberts], Carlson took another, even harsher swing at the man who stuck his neck out for him:

Yep, and he allowed it. He was, he was weak. He decided he wanted his job more than to tell the truth. And that’s a, you know, that’s a moment that I think every man faces inevitably in life. And, and I understand the fears. I mean, I’ve certainly been there a lot. And, you know, not wanting to lose your job — I get it, I’m not judging. But you have to choose the truth because if you don’t, you’ll never recover, it’ll break you. Like Winston Smith at the end of 1984 who has been broken. You know, they’ve, they’ve shown him his greatest fears, and something snapped inside of him. “I can’t handle it.” he reached the end of his, his ability to-, to withstand the terror and the punishment and he gives in. But unfortunately, when you do give in, you know, it’s, it’s you’re done. You’re dead in a way. And so, just don’t do that. Just resolve not to do that.

Roberts was widely criticized — including by his own staff — after he lambasted critics of Carlson’s friendly chat with Fuentes.

Watch above via 1819 Podcast on YouTube.