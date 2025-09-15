‘Hey Guys…’ Suspected Charlie Kirk Shooter ‘Appeared to Confess’ in Gamer Chat, Washington Post Reports

The Washington Post on Monday reported that the suspected shooter behind Charlie Kirk’s killing confessed to his friends in an online chat.

Two days after Kirk was shot and killed at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was taken into custody. In a press conference held after his arrest, Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R) said Robinson had confessed to his family before ultimately turning himself in.

While there has been much speculation around Robinson’s political beliefs, one thing that has been made certain is the fact that he was a serious gamer. Writings etched onto the shell casings found at the university made references to games, and friends of Robinson have spoken to the police about his presence on the app Discord. The app, which also includes voice chat functionality, is commonly used by gamers.

According to messages obtained by The Washington Post, Robinson returned to the server after the shooting:

“Hey guys, I have bad news for you all,” said a message from an account belonging to the suspect, Tyler Robinson, on the online platform Discord. “It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this.” The message was sent Thursday night, about two hours before officials said Robinson was taken into custody. A member of the group chat shared an image of the conversation with The Post and confirmed that it came from Robinson’s account. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect their privacy and out of fear of harassment.

Robinson’s account also informed the rest of the users in the chat that he was “surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments.”

“Thanks for all the good times and laughs, you’ve all been so amazing,” the account continued. “Thank you all for everything.”