Tucker Carlson not-so-subtly ripped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his tribute to Charlie Kirk, saying it was “disgusting” to use Kirk’s murder as way to argue the slain conservative activist was an unabashed supporter of Israel.

Carlson made those comments to Vice President JD Vance on Monday as Vance hosted The Charlie Kirk Show on Rumble.

“I don’t think it’s helpful for people to jump in — particularly foreign heads of state — to say ‘This is what [Kirk believed], he lived for my cause,’ or whatever,” Carlson said. “That’s disgusting, actually. Don’t do that. That turns everybody off and you don’t help your own cause by doing that, and it’s also literally untrue.”

The ex-Fox News star, a moment earlier, said Kirk felt a “genuine” love for Israel. But Kirk also was against a “forever war or regime-change war against Iran,” which made it easy for him to talk to “both sides,” Carlson said.

“They felt like this person doesn’t hate me, and it doesn’t need to get existential, it’s not about disliking me or some weird bigotry,” Carlson explained.

His comments come a few days after Netanyahu paid tribute to Kirk on X, noting that Kirk is extremely popular among Israelis.

“Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom. A lion-hearted friend of Israel, he fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization,” Netanyahu posted. “I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Sadly, that visit will not take place. We lost an incredible human being. His boundless prime in America and his valiant belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact. Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk.”

Carlson also blasted religious figures who were using Kirk’s murder to advance their own causes.

“I have to say it, I think now is exactly the wrong time to appropriate the memory of someone and the emotion that comes with that — the really intense emotion that all of us feel at his murder — and use it for your own parochial ends,” Carlson told Vance.

The vice president was hosting Kirk’s show on Monday after the conservative star was shot and killed at an event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspected shooter, believed Kirk was “spreading hate,” Axios reported a Robinson family member had told authorities. Fox News, a day later, reported Robinson’s trans partner was “fully cooperating” with the FBI investigation into the murder.

Beyond Carlson, Vance had a number of other high-profile conservatives on the show to talk about Kirk on Monday, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Trump administration aide Stephen Miller, speaking to Vance a little before Carlson, said he would honor Kirk’s legacy by dismantling the “left-wing organizations that are promoting violence” in the U.S.