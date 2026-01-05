Hilton Hotels Push Back on DHS Claim It’s ‘Siding With Murderers and Rapists’

Hilton Hotels on Monday released a statement responding to the claim that one of its properties denied entry to DHS agents in Minnesota.

Hours earlier, the Department of Homeland Security accused Hilton of launching a “coordinated campaign” to “refuse service to DHS law enforcement.” Included in the tweet were screenshots of emails that agents received. The emails specifically cited the “immigration work connected to your name” as the reason the reservations were suddenly canceled. In another screenshot, the hotel representative explicitly said the property will not house anyone associated with immigration enforcement.

The agency has deployed more than 2,000 agents to Minneapolis amid investigations into large-scale fraud.

“Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?,” DHS added in the tweet.

According to a statement obtained by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, the property was independently owned. Hilton also claimed the actions of the hotel “are not reflective of Hilton values,” adding:

“Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values. We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone.”

