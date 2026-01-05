Lindsey Graham Threatens Cuba’s ‘Communist Dictatorship’: ‘Their Days Are Numbered’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told reporters that the Cuban regime’s “days are numbered” following the U.S. military’s arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

“So when he first got elected in January, we met—you know, biggest comeback ever, we talked about…” began Graham on Air Force One on Sunday.

President Donald Trump cut in, “You think so, really? I didn’t feel it was a comeback, actually, because the first one was…”

Graham jumped back in as Trump tried to claim he won the 2020 presidential election and added, “The bottom line is, we talked about a drug caliphate in our backyard. We had Venezuela, we have Cuba, we have Colombia in our backyard. And these three countries had been condemned ever since I’ve been in politics.” Graham continued:

Joe Biden put a $25 billion bounty on Maduro’s head. Chris Smith, the day he got inaugurated, said, “I hope Trump will hold Maduro’s feet to the fire.” You did. So what has he done? He’s going to clear our backyard of a drug caliphate—countries run by narco-terrorist dictators who murder, rape, send drugs into our country, and kill thousands of our citizens. To my Democratic friends, you should be celebrating this. When Bin Laden went down, I was the first to applaud President Obama. This was one of the most sophisticated military operations in the history of the country. What they were able to do was amazing. They knew we were coming. We had a good part of the Navy, and they were able to capture this man alive. No military in the world could have done it. And as to this commander-in-chief, he did something people talked about doing. You just wait for Cuba. Cuba is a communist dictatorship that’s killed priests and nuns, they’ve preyed on their own people—their days are numbered. We’re going to wake up one day, I hope in ’26, and in our backyard we’re gonna have allies in these countries doing business with America, not narco-terrorist dictators killing Americans. This is a big frigging day. And everybody in the world is thinking differently than they were just a few days ago because of what you did.

Graham, one of the most hawkish Republicans in the Senate, also went on Fox News over the weekend and put on a “Make Iran Great Again” hat, apparently offering support for regime change in the country.

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.