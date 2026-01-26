‘Homan Is the Adult’: Conservatives Celebrate Trump’s Decision to Bench Kristi Noem in Minnesota
Conservatives are celebrating President Donald Trump’s decision to dispatch border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to oversee immigration enforcement operations in the Minneapolis area, in what was widely seen as an attempt to sideline Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
“I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there,” declared Trump in a Monday morning Truth Social post. “Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me.”
Trump’s decision comes just two days after a Border Patrol agent shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. While Noem subsequently claimed that Pretti had “arrived at the scene to inflict maximum damage on individuals and kill law enforcement,” footage of the incident contradicts her description of it.
On Sunday, conservative radio host Erick Erickson suggested that Pretti’s death and tense atmosphere in the Gopher State were attributable to Noem’s leadership.
“A lot of what is happening now is Kristi Noem marginalized Tom Homan and the head of Border Patrol because those two prioritized deportations of criminals and gang members. Noem and Corey Lewandowski wanted broad, public round-ups without prioritizing the illegal aliens,” argued Erickson. “They have bypassed Homan and the head of Border Patrol and elevated Greg Bovino because they want the public confrontations and displays. And that’s not the progressive press reporting this. That’s the conservative Fox News, New York Post, and Washington Examiner.”
“It is not just Tim Walz and Jacob Frey driving tensions. It is a policy choice made by the Secretary of Homeland Security and those around her because they thought it would make for great coverage,” he added.
Unsurprisingly, then, Erickson was among the conservatives to applaud Trump for putting Homan back in charge.
And many more joined in the pile-on.
