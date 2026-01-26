‘Homan Is the Adult’: Conservatives Celebrate Trump’s Decision to Bench Kristi Noem in Minnesota

Conservatives are celebrating President Donald Trump’s decision to dispatch border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to oversee immigration enforcement operations in the Minneapolis area, in what was widely seen as an attempt to sideline Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there,” declared Trump in a Monday morning Truth Social post. “Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me.”

Trump’s decision comes just two days after a Border Patrol agent shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. While Noem subsequently claimed that Pretti had “arrived at the scene to inflict maximum damage on individuals and kill law enforcement,” footage of the incident contradicts her description of it.

On Sunday, conservative radio host Erick Erickson suggested that Pretti’s death and tense atmosphere in the Gopher State were attributable to Noem’s leadership.

“A lot of what is happening now is Kristi Noem marginalized Tom Homan and the head of Border Patrol because those two prioritized deportations of criminals and gang members. Noem and Corey Lewandowski wanted broad, public round-ups without prioritizing the illegal aliens,” argued Erickson. “They have bypassed Homan and the head of Border Patrol and elevated Greg Bovino because they want the public confrontations and displays. And that’s not the progressive press reporting this. That’s the conservative Fox News, New York Post, and Washington Examiner.”

“It is not just Tim Walz and Jacob Frey driving tensions. It is a policy choice made by the Secretary of Homeland Security and those around her because they thought it would make for great coverage,” he added.

Unsurprisingly, then, Erickson was among the conservatives to applaud Trump for putting Homan back in charge.

This is good. Homan is the adult. https://t.co/LDknETmafX — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 26, 2026

See how often Kristi Noem and Greg Bovino are on television this week. My suspicion is none or very, very little. The President is unhappy with them. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 26, 2026

And many more joined in the pile-on.

This is a FANTASTIC decision President @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/gCPCFUzSQf — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) January 26, 2026

I wake up and see @EWErickson and @WarlordDilley hi-fiving each other and, frankly, I think I'm still asleep and dreaming. https://t.co/QLeNLk7pFg — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 26, 2026

Sidelining Noem is a 👍🏽 https://t.co/HsgjCTrS0K — EJ (@Ejmiller25) January 26, 2026

Very smart decision. Noem and Lewendowski’s decision to sideline Homan was a big mistake Homan is the best man for the job pic.twitter.com/0q6hqWdWj8 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 26, 2026

The incompetent from Noem's office is through and through. A fish rots from the head down. Fire her. Put Homan in charge. https://t.co/27TvFwI886 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) January 26, 2026

Notice that President Trump is sending Tom Homan to Minnesota, not Kristi Noem. Always send an alpha male when you need a job done right. pic.twitter.com/iDT3nGsAbb — Cryptid Politics (@CryptidPolitics) January 26, 2026

This is a great decision by President Trump. Tom Homan is an adult. Kristi Noem running things looks like South Park's parody of Kristi Noem running things. pic.twitter.com/zhWXUR88Ue — Brodigan (@brodigan) January 26, 2026

I started the show at 6:03 am saying Trump needs to remove Kristi Noem from overseeing Minneapolis (ideally fire her), and get Tom Homan in charge ASAP. I'm not saying the President is streaming us on the @kcmotalkradio app, BUT I am thrilled we are on the same page on this! https://t.co/f9wjUIaSCZ — Pete Mundo (@PeteMundo) January 26, 2026

Very happy to hear Homan is heading to Minnesota and DOJ is refuting Noem's and Miller's characterizations of Pretti as a "domestic terrorist" and "would-be assassin." The WH should be commended both moves. — Peter Laffin (@petermlaffin) January 26, 2026

BREAKING: Border Czar Tom Homan headed to Minnesota. Strong leadership by @realDonaldTrump – recognizing that to win the war being waged against us we have to stay the course AND we need the right generals in place. Tom knows how to do it right. pic.twitter.com/8215Dx8GMK — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 26, 2026

