Ex-NRA Spox Dana Loesch Tells CBS She Has ‘A Lot of Questions’ About Alex Pretti Shooting

Conservative commentator and ex-NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch said she has “a lot of questions” about the shooting death of Alex Pretti during an interview on CBS Mornings on Monday.

“I’ve got questions — why was there a need for lethal force?” Loesch said. “I want to know what the officers thought because obviously they thought their lives were in danger.”

Loesch said video from the scene “suggests” Pretti was disarmed by one of the Border Patrol officers he was fighting, but that she wants there to be a full investigation before damning or exonerating the agents. The clips from the scene are “chaotic” and make it difficult to really know what happened, Loesch said.

She told co-host Vladimir Duthiers early in the segment that President Donald Trump’s administration has a “duty” to be “careful” with how it talks about the shooting. Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino over the weekend said Pretti intended to “massacre” immigration agents, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem made a similar comment about Pretti aiming to “kill” agents.

Loesch said that approaching officers while carrying a 9mm gun did not automatically mean Pretti had “ill intent, nor is it a crime” — and that she had talked to officers while carrying in the past herself.

But Loesch said there was a key difference in this situation that must be acknowledged — “I really want people to pay attention to this: at no point was I ever detained nor was I shot at or was I involved in any kind of altercation with law enforcement, because I did not insert myself into any kind of federal investigation.”

She continued by saying federal law prohibited carrying a weapon while impeding a law enforcement operation.

“I would never carry and then impede official law enforcement investigation, because then it kicks off this domino effect of potentially tragic circumstances that I think everyone wants to avoid,” Loesch said.

She reiterated she wants there to be an investigation into the shooting to answer her questions about both Pretti inserting himself into the scene and the conduct of the officers.

Her appearance coincided with President Trump saying he was sending Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to lead the crackdown on illegal immigration. Trump on Sunday night said his administration was “reviewing everything” about the shooting, which he called a tragedy earlier in the day.

“The administration, they need to be careful with their words” moving forward, Loesch said on Monday.

Watch above via CBS.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!