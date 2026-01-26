President Donald Trump has announced he will send Tom Homan to Minneapolis, an apparent benching of DHS honcho Kristi Noem, who has reportedly been at odds with the border czar.

Trump announced the move via his Truth Social platform on Monday morning, two days after the shooting of Minneapolis VA nurse Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents.

“I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there,” Trump said in the post. “Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me.”

Trump’s announcement came mere minutes after Fox News host Brian Kilmeade suggested as much on Fox & Friends.

“I get the sense that the president, if you look at his comments in the Wall Street Journal, I think he wants to take a look at this thing,” Kilmeade said. “He’s going to look at the video. I get the sense he wants to de-escalate. I would hope that maybe a fresh set of eyes, Tom Homan going in there taking control of this, letting some of the 3,000 move on to other cities that definitely need ICE and Border Patrol to patrol.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!