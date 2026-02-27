House Republican Nukes Mitch McConnell, Says He Belongs in a ‘Nursing Home’: ‘Mentally, I Don’t Think He’s There’

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) tore into Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) while on Andrew Wilkow’s SiriusXM show on Friday, accusing the former GOP Senate leader of not being mentally “there.”

Norman made the remarks duirng a conversation on The Wilkow Majority about The SAVE Act. “I mean, we had one Democrat that came over. It took the Republicans to do that to make sure you’re an American citizen. The whole party now is the party of Madami out of New York and Gavin Newsom in California, and the only way you deal with them is beat ’em,’ Norman said.

“What do you think’s going to happen in the Senate?” pressed Wilkow.

“They need to do a walking filibuster where you talk and just break ’em like that. I don’t care if we, they have to talk, we do that in the House, but you know, we need to break the filibuster and so we can get it with 51 votes and not have the threshold of, of 60 because we’ll never get that. Their intent, they could care less about the harm that they caused America. And they’re Marxists, they just are. And it’s a gasp to, it is a far reach to think they’re gonna change their mind. They just don’t care,” Norman replied.

“I don’t know if you care to comment on this, but all I’m reading is that McConnell is the one holding up the works here. Why would Mitch McConnell, who in the past promoted voter ID measures, be against this?” followed up Wilkow.

“Well, two things. He hates Donald Trump. Trump Syndrome is alive and well with him. Secondly, he should be in a nursing home. He shouldn’t be in the United States Congress casting votes. And thirdly, he exercises power. And I think he’s beholden to the special interests. And this is politics gone wrong. And this is where term limits have to be in effect to get these people out. And from what I understand, they have a hard time getting him to the floor to vote. I mean, it is kind of basic, being able to get to the floor and vote whether it’s wheelchair or not. But mentally, I don’t think he’s there,” argued Norman, who is also running for governor of South Carolina this cycle.

McConnell, who has suffered several health issues in recent months, holds the record as longest serving party leader in Senate history and is not running for reelection.

