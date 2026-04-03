Fox News Host Says Europe Won’t Join Trump’s War Because They’ve Accepted Too Many Immigrants: ‘Their Population Has Changed’

Fox News host Lawrence Jones ran with a novel theory as to why European countries are refusing to join President Donald Trump’s war on Iran: too much immigration.

The U.S. and Israel launched the war in February, and it has been unpopular from the beginning. A Reuters poll released on Wednesday shows that 60% of Americans disapprove of military strikes on Iran, while 35% approve. The economic consequences of the war have become increasingly acute, as Iran has restricted travel through the vital Strait of Hormuz and set up a lucrative tolling system for vessels seeking guaranteed safe passage. Since the war began, oil prices have surged and stocks have tumbled worldwide.

Trump has responded to the turmoil by demanding that European allies and China open the strait, which is closed because of actions he took without their input.

On Fox News on Wednesday night, Jones asked Jim Hanson if Europe’s refusal to join the unpopular war would mean the end of NATO.

“I don’t think this by itself would be an end to NATO, but I think there’s a reckoning that’s been due for a while,” said Hanson, of the Middle East Forum, a right-wing think tank. “You know, they don’t share many of our values. They censor free speech. They’ve allowed migrants to take over their countries. They’re not really the best allies and the people we stood side by side with to stop the Soviet Union. ”

“I just hope we take the warning as well,” Jones replied, before alluding to the Muslim immigrants in Europe. “Part of the reason why the Europeans are so resistant to join in is because their population has changed. They invited a reorganizing of their country, and they’re afraid of upsetting a certain population within their country. America should take warning because the same thing could happen to us as well.”

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) agreed.

“We’ve got to be careful, because we share our intelligence with them and we arm them and share our weapon systems with them,” Jackson said. “And at some point, we have to rethink that because you’re right. Things are rapidly changing in Europe and not for the best.”

“Hopefully it changes soon,” Jones said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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