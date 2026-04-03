‘Listen to Me, You Fat F*ck’: James Carville Sends Trump Heartfelt Good Friday Message

In a short YouTube video posted on Friday, James Carville sent President Donald Trump a particularly heartfelt Good Friday message, starting the address, “Listen to me, you fat f*ck.”

“Listen to me, you fat f*ck,” said Carville to start the nearly six-minute clip. “By the way, get your finger outta your a** and quit licking it. You got no g-damn manners. How were you brought up?”

He continued:

I told you that you’d be gone by April Fool’s of 2027. I’m getting a little worried. I gotta tell you, I watched that word-mash you had night before last, I guess it was. Man, I gotta tell you, don’t go f*cking numb on me before the election, because I want you very, very aware on election night when people tell you what the f*ck they think of you. They hate you. Everybody hates you. There’s an article a day I read about how low can his polling go. What’s your floor? Some people say it’s 33. Well, now it’s 35, so you might go through the floor. ‘Cause all you gonna have left is hardcore MAGA.

Additionally, later on in the clip, he added:

Don’t croak on me, alright? Don’t do that because I want you alive when all of this sh*t happens to you. So you get rid of [fired Attorney General] Pam [Bondi]. They’re leaking everywhere. Your boy [Defense Secretary] Pete [Hegseth] — you gotta do something over there, man. You need to send a whole regimen of plumbers in the Pentagon because everybody hates him. You don’t know what the f*ck you’re doing. You have no idea. Why don’t you call your friend [Senator] Lindsey Graham [R-SC], the magic wand guy. Check in on him. See how he’s doing, okay? Maybe check in on [fired Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem’s husband. You could see how big his t*ts are now, anything like that. It’s just starting, dude.

Watch the full clip above via @Politicon on YouTube.

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