Mitch McConnell, 83, Hospitalized With ‘Flu-Like Symptoms’

Mitch McConnell, the Senate’s longest-serving Republican leader, has been hospitalized in a new health setback for the 83-year-old.

McConnell, who turns 84 in two weeks, checked himself in to a hospital after experiencing “flu-like symptoms” over the weekend.

“In an abundance of caution, after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, Senator McConnell checked himself into a local hospital for evaluation last night,” McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement to ABC News. “His prognosis is positive and he is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving. He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business.”

McConnell, who won’t seek reelection when his term ends in January 2027, has raised serious concerns about his health in recent years. Recent photos of the senator show him clutching the arm of security personnel.

In October, he fell in a Senate basement while being escorted by security.

Back in the summer of 2023, the senator notably froze up twice during public appearances.

Also in 2023, McConnell was hospitalized after tripping at a hotel during a private dinner.

