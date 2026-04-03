Fox’s Jennifer Griffin Says Silence From Trump Signals a ‘Ticking Clock’ for Missing Pilot

Fox News’ chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin said on-air Friday night that President Donald Trump’s failure to appear before the press all day signals a “ticking clock” for the U.S. pilot still missing after being shot down over Iran.

Earlier on Friday, news broke that a U.S. F-15 jet was shot down over Iran by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps air defense system. While American special operations forces rescued one of the pilots, the search for the second remains ongoing.

“I think what’s most notable is that there have been no statements from U.S. Central Command, no statements from the Pentagon,” said Griffin. “Secretary [Pete] Hegseth and the rest of the national security team have been over at the White House with the president. No statements from the president or the White House.”

She continued:

That suggests to me that we are in a very intense phase, a very dangerous phase in terms of, you know, the ticking clock in terms of trying to find this second crew member. It is very, very delicate, and obviously, nobody wants the Iranians to have a propaganda win by either capturing this crew member or, you know, so we are waiting. It is tense. It has been very tense. Normally, we’re able to speak to people behind the scenes and find out what’s going on, but they have all been very tight-lipped today. That’s why information is so scarce.

According to NewsNation White House correspondent Libbey Dean’s X updates, the White House called a lid on Friday afternoon, meaning the press shouldn’t expect to see the president for the remainder of the day.

UPDATE: A senior Trump administration official tells me the President's national security team is currently at the White House. President Trump has been working in the Oval (or Oval dining) all day receiving updates, per official. — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) April 3, 2026

She wrote, “A senior Trump administration official tells me the President’s national security team is currently at the White House. President Trump has been working in the Oval (or Oval dining) all day receiving updates, per official.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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