Congressman Says ‘Jackass’ Trump Has Been ‘Alienating Everybody’ and Is Causing Allies to ‘De-Risk From America’

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) expressed amazement at the degree to which President Donald Trump has been “alienating” key allies, even as the president asks for their help.

Trump has been lobbying other countries to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran closed after the U.S. and Israel launched their war on the country in February. In requesting these countries’ assistance, Trump has made the questionable decision to repeatedly berate them.

Smith, who is the ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee, appeared on MS NOW on Friday night, where he slammed Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for their bellicose behavior toward U.S. allies.

“What Hegseth and Trump have done in terms of alienating all of our partners and allies, alienating everybody, I mean, the humiliating language that Donald Trump loves to use about people, the dismissive nature of how he views our alliances,” Smith said. “Every single country in the world right now is trying to figure out how to de-risk from America, because they’re sick of having to suck up to Donald Trump while he belittles and insults them.”

The congressman pointed to remarks Trump made this week about French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

“I called up France, Macron, whose wife treats him extremely badly, still recovering from the right to the jaw,” Trump said, seemingly referring to a video from 2025 in which Brigitte appeared to shove her husband in the face.

“That’s oh so helpful in trying to win a war,” Smith sarcastically continued. “Look, people have pride past a certain point, and much of it is practical, but it’s also the reality. Nobody wants to work with this guy because he’s a jackass, all right? He insults, and he belittles absolutely everybody like he runs the world. They’re gonna look for other options.

Smith concluded, “And we, the American people, are paying the price for Trump’s stupidity.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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