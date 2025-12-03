‘How Much More Do I Have to Violate Myself?’ Olivia Nuzzi Rebukes Tim Miller for Asking About Book She Wrote

Vanity Fair‘s Olivia Nuzzi bristled after being asked why she didn’t “empty the clip” on Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in her book about her affair with with him during an interview with The Bulwark’s Tim Miller.

“In the book, like you are hard on yourself, you’re hard on some other people. Like, he-, you know, there are more things that I think that you could reveal about him, I would assume, that you’ve chosen not to,” began Miller. “And if he betrayed you, why not… why not reveal the truth about him?”

“I think I did. I mean, the fact that you had that reaction tells me that I gave you enough information,” replied Nuzzi.

“But have you given us enough information that is in the public interest I guess is my question. Like The New York Times asked you if he had texted you if you would release them. Like shouldn’t you just empty the clip is what I’m saying? Like shouldn’t you give people everything that you have, so that the we’re not left to kind of like assu-, like wonder?” followed up Miller.

“I think people have taken from me quite a lot over this process, right? It’s like how much more do I have to violate myself? Right?” answered Nuzzi. “And this book is not about-”

“Yeah, and I’m not asking you-,” cut in Miller briefly before Nuzzi regained the floor.

“No, no, no but you are. You are actually, right? And I had to weigh how-, what can I tell you and what should I tell you, right? That is in the public interest, that is not about the immediate discourse. What is important for people to understand about this that is not coming from my fear or my ego, right? But that’s also responsible” she insisted. “And I, as it relates to you’re asking me to-, I talked about what I felt like only I could talk about, right? As it relates to anything else, it’s like a complicated question where you get into what’s the responsible way to handle information that you might be privy to when your conflict might render it discredited, right?”

