‘What Is Wrong With You?!’ Ex-MSNBC Host Trashes ‘Brown Skin’ ICE Agents

Former MSNBC host Krystal Ball trashed Latino Americans who join U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), saying they lack a “moral compass.”

Ball joined the I’ve Had It podcast, hosted by Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, on Tuesday and went off on minorities who choose to join ICE and take part in President Donald Trump’s deportation efforts.

Ball argued:

Not only do you have no moral compass – and how many times have you seen these guys, they’ve got their masks on so you can’t see their whole face, but what you can see, it’s like a brown skin tone and a dude who looks like his last name is probably like ‘Lopez’ or ‘Hernandez’ or something. It’s like, what is wrong with you? Not only do you not have morality, apparently you don’t have self-preservation.

Ball, a former co-host on the MSNBC show The Cycle, said she can’t grasp minorities joining ICE, especially since “one of the core sort of conservative traits is not giving a s**t about anything until it directly affects you.”

“It has to impact them directly. I mean, talk about empathy,” she said. “I mean, it’s just like complete devoid of an ability to project down. ‘Okay, what could this ideology mean for me’ or ‘what is it doing to these other people’ and ‘what does that mean for their lives?’ It’s just, it has to like, impact them directly before they really get what the issue is.”

Ball currently hosts the podcast Breaking Points.

She further claimed that non-white people working for ICE are serving people who “hate” them and their families.

“These people hate you. They hate you,” Ball said. “They hate your family. They hate your kids. They hate your future grandkids. They don’t think you belong here. You’re not a quote unquote ‘heritage American.’ You’re never going to belong. And you’re the one implementing the violent force against your own community. I just can’t wrap my head around that.”

Watch above via I’ve Had It podcast.