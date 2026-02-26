‘Idiotic White Woman’: Star Dem Recruit Disparaged Women and Shared Porn on Social Media

Bobby Pulido, the musician and Democratic candidate for Congress whose misogynistic social media activity Mediaite reported on earlier this month, has more where that came from.

Pulido, who is competing with Dr. Ada Cuellar in the Democratic primary for the Lone Star State’s 15th congressional district, has mocked the shape of women’s genitalia after childbirth, promoted numerous links to porn websites, and shared an explicit photo of a fan who inadvertently exposed herself.

A Pulido spokeswoman previously commented on those actions by explaining that, “Years ago Bobby sometimes used Twitter to joke around, but he understands not everything was funny or appropriate. This one was regrettable.”

In numerous new posts uncovered by Mediaite, however, Pulido also portrayed women as selfish, cold, and difficult by nature — as well as shared a pornographic photo of a naked woman pressed up against a window.

“Encontrar una mujer hermosa, buena onda, no interesada, con buen corazón es más difícil que pegarle a la lotería. No imposible, pero cabrón,” he wrote in one tweet from June 2017. That translates to, “finding a beautiful, cool, non-self-interested, kind-hearted woman is harder than winning the lottery. Not impossible, but it’s a bitch to do.”

Encontrar una mujer hermosa, buena onda, no interesada, con buen corazón es más difícil que pegarle a la lotería. No imposible, pero cabrón — Bobby Pulido (@bobbypulido425) June 14, 2017

In an Instagram post that same month, he shared a photo with the words, “No matter how hot a woman is, there’s always somebody tired of dealing with her shit” overlayed over it, adding the caption “#truedat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Pulido (@bobbypulido425)

In another X post from 2015, meanwhile, Pulido shared a photograph of what appears to be a naked woman pressed up against a hotel or apartment window. “Soy el de atrás,” or “I’m the one in the back,” he wrote.

Desde aquí viendo la #GuerradeEstados *soy el de atrás pic.twitter.com/CIcKEC0u8q — Bobby Pulido (@bobbypulido425) March 10, 2015

In other posts, he pined after a “thick-ass goth girl,” referred to an unnamed Second Amendment advocate as “that idiotic white woman,” and shared a juvenile depiction of a phone charger as a woman performing fellatio on a man, captioned “PLEASE NO MORE, I CAN’T TAKE THIS ANYMORE” / “SHUT UP AND TAKE IT ALL IN, YOU WHORE!”

“No me reí, no me reí, no me reí,” or “I didn’t laugh, I didn’t laugh, I didn’t laugh,” added Pulido.

All posts remained up on Pulido’s social media accounts as of Thursday morning. His campaign has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Dr. Cuellar, his competitor in the 15th district’s Democratic primary, told Mediaite that “We don’t need another celebrity in Washington who likes to insult women on social media. Even throughout this campaign Bobby has shown disrespect for women, saying he didn’t need to talk about women’s issues, asking PACs to bail him out with women only when his campaign was in trouble over his opposition to abortion, and even pretending for months that the woman running against him in the primary didn’t exist and was not worth debating.”

“South Texas deserves better than lip service from a good ol’ boy compadre system that has failed us. Voters want someone who will fight for them, not degrade them,” she added.

This month alone, Pulido has been the subject of two New York Times stories — neither of which mentioned his long, sordid misogynistic history — as well as enjoyed chummy conversation with Pod Save America‘s Tommy Vietor.

Politico reported last January that Democrats “heavily recruited” Pulido to run against incumbent Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-TX).

