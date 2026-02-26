Gavin Newsom Savages Fox News Over Trump Racism Incidents Amid ‘MAGA Meltdown’ at SAT Crack

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) ripped Fox News for their “meltdown” over comments he made about his SAT score in Atlanta, and their very different reactions to racist incidents involving President Donald Trump.

Trump allies seized on a deceptively edited exchange from a book tour event in support of Newsom’s memoir, Young Man in a Hurry, to accuse Newsom of “racism,” and ran with the false claim that he made the remark to “a Black audience.”

In the clipped version, Newsom said “I’m like you. I’m no better than you. You know, I’m a 960 SAT guy” — but the clip omitted his reference to living with dyslexia.

Fox News hosts, anchors, and guests were part of the pile-on, including Sean Hannity — whom Newsom hit back at on X/Twitter.

On Wednesday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, Newsom pointed out he’s made similar comments elsewhere, including to Charlie Kirk before he died.

He then singled out Hannity and Fox News by name for piling on, yet failing to react similarly to Trump’s recent racist video post, his “sh*thole countries” rant, and other episodes:

PSAKI: You — you’ve talked about your battle with dyslexia a lot publicly over the years. You wrote a children’s book. And you talk about it a lot in the book in terms of dealing with undiagnosed dyslexia as a child. And MAGA is currently having an absolute meltdown on social media over comments you made on your book tour in Atlanta. And you said, just to remind people, while talking about your experience, you said, “I’m like you. I’m a 960 SAT guy.” Right-wingers and — on Twitter and Fox News hosts and some even Republican elected officials have said that’s racist. I mean, what goes through your head when you saw that commentary sort of building and bubbling online? NEWSOM: Well, they didn’t say it when I talked to Charlie Kirk and said the exact same thing, or the dozens and dozens of other occasions where I’ve said exactly the same thing. It was a hell of a statement, particularly for people that have been countenancing racism in their party for decades. The same pundits, Sean Hannity, let’s call them out by name, that didn’t say one word, still haven’t said a word about the racist videos that were put out about Michelle Obama and Barack Obama, nothing, not one word of condemnation. A president of the United States that put out those racist videos, or “sh*thole countries,” or the birther issues, not a word said, were offended by someone who writes a book about learning disabilities and struggles academically, and then expresses them in a mixed audience, and somehow accuses that person of patronizing, or somehow demeaning or being racist himself. That’s a hell of a statement of the weaponization and the propaganda the network, this machine that these folks have. And I’ll tell you, forget me, put anyone else, this is what we’re up against in this country.

Hannity tweeted a flurry of attacks on Newsom pegged to this exchange:

.@GavinNewsom let’s call you out by name. You were one of Joe Biden’s biggest propagandists during his campaign. You were silent about his cognitive decline even after his disastrous debate. Remember what you texted me Gavin??? Then You went on national TV and flat out lied for… — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) February 26, 2026

Watch above via MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki.

