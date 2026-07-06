An overwhelming majority of Maine voters believe scandal-plagued Senate candidate Graham Platner (D) should drop out if another negative story comes out about him, according to a poll that was released just before he was accused of rape in a sickening report on Monday.

Wedgewood Polls found 75% of Maine voters felt Platner should ditch his campaign if another sordid story about his personal life broke; 20% said he should remain in the race, and 5% were undecided.

“The headline number is inside the Democratic coalition itself: 65% of 2024 Harris voters say Platner should drop out of the race if another negative story about his personal life merges — compared with just 28% who say he should stay in,” Wedgewood wrote in its report.

“Among a candidate’s own base, that is a strikingly shallow well of support to absorb a further hit, and it suggests real fragility beneath Platner’s topline standing against” Republican incumbent Susan Collins, the report added.

Wedgewood’s survey had 405 respondents and was conducted between July 4 and Monday.

That survey came out right before Politico reported a woman Platner dated five years ago accused him of sexual assault.

The accuser, a 41-year-old Maine resident named Jenny Racicot, shared graphic details of the alleged rape:

Racicot said she had an on-and-off relationship with Platner, who is now the Democratic Senate nominee in Maine, for more than two years before he entered her rural Maine home uninvited one night in late 2021, deeply intoxicated, and forced himself on her while she repeatedly told him to stop. She said she cut off contact with him after telling him the encounter was not consensual.

Platner denied the allegation, saying “any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically untrue.”

Politico’s report followed several other controversies that have rocked Platner’s campaign.

Beyond his infamous Nazi “Totenkopf” tattoo — which he has since had removed — news broke that he sexted a number of women who were not his wife. A ton of unsavory Reddit posts were unearthed too. None of that stopped him from easily winning the Dem primary in June, but the rape accusation has brought his campaign to a screeching halt.

Platner said on Monday he was going to pause his campaign to take “time to reflect on the best way forward.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!