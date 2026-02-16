‘I’m Not Sure There Is a Floor!’ CNN Data Guru Reveals Trump Has Sunk to New Low in 4 Different Polls

CNN’s Harry Enten revealed on Monday that President Donald Trump’s approval rating has sunk to a new low in four different polls.

After being prompted by anchor Kate Bolduan, Enten delivered the news in characteristically blunt fashion.

“Look at this, I got four numbers across for you on this screen here. They are all second-term lows for the given pollster. What are we talking about? AP-NORC, 26 points below water. NBC, 22 points below water. Yahoo-YouGov, 20 points below the water. Quinnipiac, 19 points below water. So we’re ranging from -19 points, all the way to -26 points,” marveled Enten. “You know, Kate, there’s this question that folks keep asking, you know, ‘Where is the floor for Donald Trump?’ And I’m not sure there is a floor, because if there is one, Donald Trump, at least in term No. 2, has just fallen through it to another low level!”

Bolduan followed up by asking him to compare Trump’s approval rating to that of Joe Biden at this point in his presidency, as well as Trump’s own standing at this point in his first term.

“The bottom line is this: Donald Trump is setting new records for himself in term No. 2, setting new records for himself compared to where he was at this time in term No. 1. And he is doing worse than Biden, which is of course a comparison that Donald Trump does not want to be because we all know what happened to Joe Biden,” noted Enten after running through the numbers.

“What’s driving this that you’re seeing right now?” inquired Bolduan.

“Well, we’re talking about independents, we’re talking about independents. When you lose the center of the electorate, you lose the American people. Trump’s net approval rating among independents, you know, at this point, you go back, term number one, he was 17 points below water. Now, according to Quinnipiac, he is 27 points below water. I don’t understand how this works out well for the president of the United States. When you are 27 points below water, underwater, with the center of the electorate, with independents, you lose, your party loses,” answered Enten. “At this point, I don’t really know who to even compare Donald Trump to because he’s just so low, and he’s so low with the center of the electorate.”

Watch above via CNN.

