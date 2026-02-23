‘I’m Stuck!’ Massive East Coast Snowfall Produces Some Wild Cable News Hits

The blizzard hammering the East Coast has led to some staggering visuals provided by the ones brave enough to go out and do live reports.

Although the amount varied from state to state, some of the areas hit hardest by the snowfall saw more than 20 inches as of Monday morning. For many, the snow came just as remnants from the last snowstorm were finally starting to melt away.

On MS NOW, Ana Cabrera brought on AccuWeather’s Ali Reid as she reported live from Plymouth, Massachusetts. According to Reid, nearly the entire town was without power at the time of the report. As she updated Cabrera on the current conditions, Reid noted that a nearby building partially shielded her from the extreme wind gusts. When she took just a few steps back, she struggled to even stand upright. She continued:

This is, like, life-altering conditions here when you get into these winds. I do have an anemometer in my hand, OK, and these wind gusts at times can reach up to 60 miles an hour — potentially up to 70 miles an hour. I mean, it really is incredible stuff that we are seeing here. We talked about those blizzard conditions. That’s going to continue until Wednesday. We’re also talking about a coastal flood advisory here, as well. I mean, it really just is incredible what Mother Nature can do, right, Ana? I mean, this is just amazing. One to three inches of accumulation of snowfall coming down an hour here. We’re talking about 18-24 inches of snowfall here in Plymouth, Massachusetts. And if there’s anything I can do, I can clearly show you there’s not much else to it. I mean, it really, really is insane the type of conditions that we are experiencing here.

Fox Weather brought on storm specialist Mike Seidel from Montauk, New York, on Monday morning. When he was first shown on the broadcast, Seidel was barely visible as he waved to the camera in the distance. Like Reid, Seidel was quick to note that he wasn’t actually experiencing the worst of the blizzard. To do so, he simply walked forward a few feet. Within moments, Seidel went from ankle-deep snow to waist-deep snow.

“Over here, it’s about six inches because the snow’s been blown into drifts,” Seidel said. “I’m gonna walk over here and show you how it increases — almost doubled, triple, quadrupled — up into this drift here. And I’m not getting all the way down to the ground. So this is right up to about my waist, and it does take the wind out of you.”

Seidel continued his report from the waist-deep snow. A little over a minute later, he had to try to pull himself out.

“I can’t– I’m stuck!” Seidel said while breathing heavily. “No, no, the shoe’s not going anywhere. I’m gonna get back here to where it’s only about eight inches deep.”

CNN had a host of reporters across the region reporting on the blizzard from multiple cities. In New York City, Leigh Waldman was live from Central Park when she pointed out the fact that the bright lights of Times Square were no longer visible just a few blocks away.

“You should see the lighted billboards of Times Square,” Waldman said. “If you look down that street, we can’t see anything. Even the buildings are obscured because of how much snow is coming down. Already more than 15 inches here in Central Park. That’s the largest one-day snowfall total from a single storm in five years now.”

Waldman also noted that although the roads were empty, New Yorkers were still outside trying to enjoy the winter weather. She ended the report by revealing that she dedicated a nearby snowman to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. She named the snowman “Wolf Blizzard.”

Watch above via MS NOW and CNN

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!