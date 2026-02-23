U.S. Evacuates Non-Essential Personnel From Beirut As Trump Weighs Iran Strike

The State Department has ordered the evacuation of all “non-essential personnel” at the American embassy in Beirut, Lebanon as President Donald Trump considers an attack against Iran, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin joined The Faulkner Focus to report on the situation:

There is a lot of intentional obfuscation, messaging, and disinformation being spun to suggest strikes are imminent to keep the pressure on Iran and keep the regime guessing, as the administration gives a last push to negotiate. Today, however, we did learn the State Department has ordered dozens of non-essential personnel and eligible family members to evacuate the embassy in Beirut. In the past, that would suggest a strike is imminent. But we have not seen similar orders at embassies across the Middle East.

The Hill also reported on the evacuation, with one State Department official saying it was a “prudent” move. Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah is deeply rooted in Lebanon and could retaliate against U.S. or Israeli targets in the region following an attack on Iran.

Those reports come a day after a story from The New York Times said Trump is considering an “off-ramp” to a major military conflict with Iran after General Dan “Raizin” Caine told him an attack would be “far more difficult” than the operation that captured Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Still, the president is weighing a “much bigger attack in the coming months” if he does not get what he wants — for Iran to ditch its nuclear program.

Those reports come as Trump and members of his administration are heading to Geneva on Thursday to meet with Iranian negotiators. And all of this follows months of protests against Iran’s theocratic regime inside the country.

The Times report said Trump is leaving open the possibility for a “military assault later this year intended to help topple Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.” Vice President JD Vance has said he does not oppose a strike, although he has “long called for more restraint in overseas military action,” the report added.

Watch above via Fox News.

