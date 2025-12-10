In-N-Out Burger Axes ’67’ From Ordering System After People Use Meme to ‘Wreak Havoc’ at Restaurants

In-N-Out Burger has retired the number 67 from its ordering system after young people “wreaked havoc” on restaurants, cheering when the viral number is called.

In-N-Out, which just opened its first locations in Tennessee, has been at the center of numerous TikTok videos where people crowd the restaurants and give big reactions when the number 67 is called.

Fox affiliate KTVU in San Francisco spoke to some customers about the decision by the burger chain.

“It’s funny. It’s good videos that can go around. I don’t really think it’s an issue,” one said.

“It gets to an extent, in my opinion,” another said. “There’s, like, jokes and some people screaming out loud in public places. Like, nah, not funny.”

The number 67 has been going viral on social media platforms, but it doesn’t appear to have any specific or singular meaning. It is believed that the meme originated from the Skrilla song “Doot Doot (67)” which features 67 as a lyric.

The West Coast burger chain’s ordering system will now go from 66 to 68, skipping 67 and more potential disruptions.

The 67 trend has become so widespread that Dictionary.com even chose it as the word of the year in October.

“Searches for 67 experienced a dramatic rise beginning in the summer of 2025. Since June, those searches have increased more than sixfold, and so far the surge shows no signs of stopping. Most other two-digit numbers had no meaningful trend over that period, implying that there is something special about 67,” the company wrote in their explanation for why they chose a number as the “word of the year.”

They also provided a meaning for the “nonsensical” phrase.

“While the term is largely nonsensical, some argue it means ‘so-so,’ or ‘maybe this, maybe that,’ especially when paired with a hand gesture where both palms face up and move alternately up and down,” the definition reads, adding it’s an example of “brainrot slang.”

