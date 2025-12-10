Trump Riffs on Karoline Leavitt’s ‘Lips’ Hours Before Bombshell Epstein Releases

President Donald Trump riffed about White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s “lips” at a rally just hours before bombshell rulings on releasing Jeffrey Epstein grand jury materials.

The Epstein files law that passed last month is paying off this month in a slew of unsealings and releases. On Wednesday, Federal District Court Judge Rodney Smith ordered the release of grand jury transcripts from Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 sex trafficking case. The order comes a day after another judge ordered the release of Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial records.

Trump held a rally at beautiful Mount Airy Casino Resort on Tuesday night, hours before the latest release, during which — after calling White House chief of staff Susie Wiles “Susie Trump” — he went off on a tangent praising the 28-year-old Leavitt’s “machine gun” lips:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: If I had one message tonight, you know, this is being covered like all over the world. This is crazy. Because I haven’t made a speech in a little while.

You know, when you win, when you win, you say, oh, I can now rest.

So Susie Trump, do you know Susie Trump? Sometimes referred to as Susie Wiles, Susie Trump.

She’s the great chief of staff at the. They don’t use the word chief of staff anymore because of the Indians got extremely upset.

But now the Indians actually want their name used, which is true. They never didn’t want it used. But the chief of staff, and she’s fantastic.

She said, we have to start campaigning, sir. I said, I won. What do I have to do? Already? They said, we have to win the midterms, and you’re the guy that’s gonna take us over the midterm.

Where’s Susie? Susie, come on, Susie. Look at Susie. Susie’s the greatest.

And who do we see there? We even brought our superstar today, Karoline. Stand up, guys. Isn’t she great? Is Karoline great?

You know, when she goes on television, Fox, like I mean, they dominate. They dominate when she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don’t stop– (VOCALIZING) Ba-ba-bup-bop-bop!

Like a little machine gun. She’s got no fear.

You know why she has no fear? Because we have the right policy.

We don’t have men in women’s sports. We don’t have to sell men in women’s sports. We don’t have to sell transgender to everybody.

We don’t have to sell open borders where the whole world is allowed to come into our country from prisons and everywhere else.

So she’s got a little bit easier job. I wouldn’t want to be the other side’s press secretary, right? Thanks, Karoline. Great job. We appreciate it.