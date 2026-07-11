Insiders Dish To Kaitlan Collins Trump ‘Embarrassed and Angry’ Over New Qatari AF1 Snafu

President Donald Trump has been enraged by reporting on the new Air Force One’s security flaws, according to a report.

The president is “fuming” after the scandal over the $400 retrofitted jet erupted in the press this week, sources told CNN.

The story leapt into the spotlight after The New York Times asked Trump to explain why he wasn’t taking the new aircraft, a gift from the Qatari government, home from the NATO Summit in Turkey.

Trump claimed the aircraft was instead being sent to military bases so it could be shown to soldiers.

The explanation raised eyebrows and prompted intense criticism from those who didn’t believe the commander in chief.

Insiders told CNN the president is upset at how public the snafu has become:

Sources told CNN that Trump has been fuming at the reports of security concerns surrounding the $400 million gift from Qatar, and was embarrassed and angry when it became public that that the plane was not equipped enough to be flown directly from the NATO https://t.co/l9gllkC9mO — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 11, 2026

The CNN report comes on the heels of similar reporting by MS NOW’s Carol Leonnig, who said US Secret Service sources have told her the president is “embarrassed” by the Air Force One story.

On Friday, the Trump administration issued subpoenas to four reporters from The Times — a shocking legal move that the outlet linked to its reporting revealing the aircraft’s security flaws.

Semafor’s Shelby Talcott indicated the subpoenas could be related to FBI Director Kash Patel‘s recent visit to the White House:

Kash Patel was at the White House yesterday for a meeting w/ officials to discuss the FBI investigation into leaks about the new Air Force One’s security, I’m told. The subpoenas were delivered to the NYT journalists shortly after: https://t.co/d8N9pBQJUG — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 11, 2026

Patel was forced to cancel a planned trip to Chicago — where, according to MS NOW, his country singer girlfriend was scheduled to sing at a music festival — amid ongoing questions about his taxpayer-funded travel as head of the FBI, and instead went to the White House Friday.

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