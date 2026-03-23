Iran Denies Talks with US Even Took Place as State Media Claims Trump ‘Backed Down’ in ‘Fear’

Iranian state-linked media reported Monday that regime officials deny any talks with President Donald Trump’s administration have happened, directly contradicting the president’s claim that conversations over the past two days led to a pause in planned military strikes.

The state-run Fars News Agency reported “there has been no direct or indirect contact” in a rebuttal that came hours after Trump announced he had ordered a five-day halt to attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure following what he described as “VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS” over a potential end to “HOSTILITIES” in the Middle East.

Fars also claimed the pause was not the result of diplomacy but of pressure from Tehran. The source said Trump “backed down” after being warned Iran would target “all power plants in West Asia.”

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs soon issued the following statement:

The US President’s statements are within the framework of efforts to reduce energy prices and gain time to implement his military plans. There are initiatives by regional countries to de-escalate tensions, and our response to all of them is clear: We are not the party that started this war, and all these requests should be referred to Washington.

Iran’s state broadcaster echoed that claim, reporting: “Trump, out of fear of Iran’s response, backed down from his 48-hour ultimatum.”

Speaking on Fox Business to Mornings with Maria host Maria Bartiromo as news of the denials broke, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) responded: “I don’t know how trustworthy Iranian state TV is. It’s probably like a couple liberals networks that come to mind.”

The conflicting narratives came as Trump postponed strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure despite having issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding the reopening of the internationally vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route. On Sunday, the president threatened to “hit and obliterate” Iranian power plants if Tehran failed to comply.

Iran responded with its own warning, saying it would “irreversibly destroy” critical infrastructure across the region, including water systems, in retaliation for any U.S. strikes.

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