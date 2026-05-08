‘It’s Gone the Wrong Way’: Fox Host Hammers Trump On Cost of Living Issues For Americans

Fox Business Network host Dagen McDowell hammered the Trump administration for ignoring how much average Americans are hurting when it comes to day-to-day living.

On Friday’s The Big Money Show, McDowell declared, “The way that people feel right now about gasoline prices and mortgage rates, they are pissed off, and they have every right to be upset. And it’s that quote from the CEO of Hines yesterday, Kraft Hines, ‘Consumers are literally running out of money.'”

“But who’s ignoring that?” asked co-host Brian Brenberg.

“When we talk about, ‘Hey, the stock market and the A.I. spend,’ we sound like a bunch of Democrats ’cause that is what the Democrats did when inflation was soaring,” McDowell said. “And, it’s not at 9%-plus, but it’s a problem for everyday Americans, and they’re upset by it. What, did revolving credit go up last month, $10 billion, it was the biggest jump in more than two years? People are strapped, and you can’t ignore it.”

Guest host Steve Forbes added, “You have, in effect, two economies going on. People are really feeling they are not getting ahead.”

Forbes continued:

They do not see much improvement in terms of cost of living in a good sense. And that’s one reason why, again, another subject, the administration should go for a new reconciliation bill with tax cuts and tax rates so that people see their paychecks going up, even if their wage likely is not going up. Go for a big tax cut instead of the skinny bill they’re having out there now. Nice stuff in that bill, but let’s get to really revving that economy up so that everyone feels things are starting to get better.

“With all due respect…Trump has done more in a year on so many fronts then any of his predecessors,” Brenberg said. “‘But, what have you done for me?’ I get that. We have such high expectations for what he’s gonna do that we are dinging him for the heights he’s not able to reach.”

“People voted for President Trump in part to make the cost of living lower, and make making ends meet easier, and it has gone the wrong way in the last couple of months,” McDowell said.

Watch the clip above via The Big Money Show on Fox Business Network.

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