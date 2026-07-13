South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (R) will appoint Darline Graham Nordone, the sister of Lindsey Graham (R-SC), to fill the late senator’s vacated Senate seat, various reports said on Monday afternoon.

Graham Nordone, one of Graham’s only family members who was adopted by her brother after the death of their parents, will be named to succeed him on Monday, according to multiple reports. The official announcement was scheduled for 4 pm on Monday.

Politico’s Jonathan Martin wrote on social media, “It’s happening: @henrymcmaster will appoint Darline Graham Nordone to fill out the rest of her brother’s Senate term this year, per a Repub familiar.”

The appointment will come two days after the 71-year-old’s sudden death on Saturday.

On Monday morning, Graham Nordone was recommended by both President Donald Trump and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R) as the best choice to take over.

“I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!”

“Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, would be a fantastic pick to serve out the remainder of the senate term,” Scott added in an X post. “After speaking with Darline, there is no one better who understands Lindsey’s love for family, our state, and our country.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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