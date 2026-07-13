Israeli settlers ambushed a group in the West Bank that included reporters from CNN, the news organization reported Monday. The group, which was led by Jerusalem Correspondent Jeremy Diamond, traveled to the area where American citizen Saif Musallet was killed last year.

Four settlers quickly descended on the reporters, who were joined by Musallet’s father, Kamel. When the CNN group tried to leave, the settlers “blocked the road with their car and tried to keep the vehicles from moving forward,” per a release from the network.

One year after Saif Musallet – an American citizen – was killed by settlers, his father made the dangerous journey to the site where he was beaten to death.

Within minutes, Israeli settlers armed with clubs, rocks & a knife descended on us.

4 settlers were arrested, but Saif's… pic.twitter.com/AedDh0I6ju — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) July 13, 2026

The settlers were armed with wooden and metal rods as well as stones. One brandished a knife and attempted to use it to puncture the tires of the vehicle Diamond and the others traveled in. Diamond eventually called the Israeli military, which has jurisdiction over the settlers, but they reportedly refused to address the behavior.

A second commander sent his soldiers to address the problem. Four settlers were arrested, and authorities pulled clubs and a knife from the suspects’ vehicle.

“Without an armored car, without a bulletbroof vest, how do I get to my land?” Kamel says to Diamond in a video shared by the network. “The Israeli army right now should be here kicking them out.”

Sayfollah “Saif” Musallet, an American citizen who was visiting his family in Sinjil, was beaten to death by a group of settlers in 2025. He was 20-years-old. Musallet was part of a group of Palestinians and people of Palestinian descent who hoped to travel to land owned by their families in the area.

Watch the above via CNN

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