James Carville Rips ‘Loudmouth’ Anti-Israel Dems — But Says Most Anti-Semites ‘Are Not Democrats’

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Democratic strategist James Carville ripped anti-Israel “loudmouths” in the Democratic Party for creating a rift that could hurt in elections, but added that most anti-Semites “are not Democrats.”

The landscape of support for Israel has shifted among Democrats since the October 7 attack and the overwhelming Israeli response that followed, a schism illustrated by the controversy around anti-Israel commentator and activist Hasan Piker — and any Democrat who associates with him.

Carville was a guest on Wednesday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, during which he expressed his “love” for Israel and distaste for the infighting.

He expressed disgust over anti-Semitism and admitted that there are “some Democratic-aligned people” in that camp, but that the “loudmouths” get outsize attention:

JIM ACOSTA: James, how much do you worry about the Democrats fighting with one another, especially over Israel?

JAMES CARVILLE: That’s an understatement. And the reason that most people become a Democrat, at least the reason I did, I think it’s true, we don’t dislike anybody. We’re not against anybody.

I mean, when I’m, you know, at my age, it was all White and Black growing up in the Jim Crow South.

But I love Israel. I don’t get it –.

And I don t have anything against them. I like Palestinian people. That’s some of the nicest people I know. If people spent as much time, and it could have been reconciled, Bill Clinton and Ehud Barak and this thing totally under control.

The neocons killed it, we ought to go back to it. There’s a way to do this. If we had a president that would lead us in–.

This anti-Semitic stuff, it’s sickening man! it’s a real problem. It’s not a made up problem. It’s a real real real definitely problem and it’s getting worse.

And the fact that there are some Democratic-aligned people, most of them are not Democrats, all right? That’s when it would drive me crazy, when they were protesting Joe Biden at Columbia and we thought they were saying, “hey, hey, ho ho, genocide Joe must go.”.

And the Democrats were getting blamed for that. A lot of these people are not Democrats. Understand that.

And they’re just… I think people are worried about it. They’re sick about it, you know, the ravages of anti-Semitism are all too recent to not pay serious attention to this and not think it’s a, it’s a, It’s a real problem.

JIM ACOSTA: That– could it cost a Senate seat, could it–?

JAMES CARVILLE: It could cost anything, but I don’t want to be part of a political party that tolerates hatred, or sometimes encourages it.

I don t think that’s where majority Democrats are, to be fair, but certainly not where majority Democratic officeholders are. But these loudmouths are getting heard above everybody else, and this is not a good idea. This is a terrible idea.

JIM ACOSTA: And I think that I think it’s healthy to have a debate and have that debate talk policy talk about all of that.

But we’re just going at each other you know at their throats, going for their jugular and calling them names and that kind of thing and you know

JAMES CARVILLE: Attack the government of Israel all you want to. I don’t like it. I can’t stand it. But I like the state of Israel. You can’t conflate the regime with the people.