‘He’s an Absurdity!’ The View Hosts Spar Over LA Mayoral Candidate Spencer Pratt Comparing Himself to Barack Obama

The View‘s co-hosts sparred over the importance of candidate qualifications Thursday as reality TV star Spencer Pratt takes on Karen Bass in the L.A. mayoral race.

“So Karen Bass has a JFK Profile in Courage Award. She navigated California through the worst economic crisis since the depression. Spencer Pratt was Snapchatter of the Year at the 2018 Shorty Awards,” Joy Behar said to audience laughter.

“The problem that I have with someone like Spencer Pratt throwing his hat into this particular ring as L.A. mayor, we’re talking about a $14.9 billion budget for the city,” Sunny Hostin said. “It’s the second-largest city budget in the country, and he is not qualified for it. And we see what happens when people are not qualified for their jobs!”

Hostin added, “Spencer Pratt is now comparing himself to president [Barack] Obama, and he said, ‘I have two awards from my community. President Obama didn’t even have any awards when he was a community organizer. He was able to become a senator and then a president for eight years. So, I feel like him and I have the same experience.'”

“Oh, please!” exclaimed Behar.

“And Spencer Pratt, you don’t have the same experience,” Hostin continued. “You don’t have a law degree from Harvard Law School. You don’t — you were not a senator. And there are baby steps you can take, like why not run for city council and learn about the city budget, and then maybe become president of the city council, and then maybe become the mayor?”

Sara Haines argued, “Pushing back on your qualifications thing, again, back to Congress, look at all the qualified professional politicians with all the legal degrees and Ivy Leagues who just bent the knee and were complicit. I’d much rather have someone with less qualifications and more, like, chutzpah.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin interjected, “My thing is this, because I tend to agree like I will take on an outsider if they’re passionate and involved in the community —”

“And not qualified?” asked Hostin.

“I don’t think a law degree makes you more qualified,” Griffin pushed back.

“A community organizer, a senator!” Hostin exclaimed.

“No one is arguing Obama is more qualified,” Griffin said, adding that Pratt’s comparison was “absurd.”

“He’s absurd! He’s an absurdity,” Hostin maintained.

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.

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