The Fox & Friends crew vented their frustration on Monday as their preferred candidate for Los Angeles mayor, former reality TV villain Spencer Pratt, slipped to third place in the vote.

The moment came as the curvy couch, consisting of Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, and Lawrence Jones, reacted to the latest numbers from the race showing Pratt, a Republican, falling behind Nithya Raman as mail-in votes are counted.

Kilmeade began by attacking the qualifications for mail-in voting.

“Do you know that if you don’t have a driver’s license, you can use an employer I.D. Card, really? A credit card? A prescription drug label, or a gym membership. Come on, a gym membership?”

Apparently confusing a failed A-list restaurant with a franchise of gyms, he added, “Hi, Planet Hollywood says I’m Brian Kilmeade.”

Earhardt chimed in, saying, “That’s why two Progressives are in the lead. California likes it like this. Like you said, I’m done. I’m done with California if they are going to continue to have — elect these leaders that don’t build back, that, you know, don’t fill the reservoirs.”

Like many others on the right, Jones took a shot at California’s vote-counting process, calling it “dishonest.”

“But you can’t have, weeks later, [Raman] that just shoots up — that’s crazy,” he said. “It’s ludicrous, especially when they were in third place by a large margin.”

The segment did, however, end on a light-hearted note as Kilmeade recalled an incident from his eighth-grade election for class president back on Long Island.

“Eighth grade, we have this guy — I still remember his name, but I won’t use it — he becomes class president,” Kilmeade said. “And all of a sudden they call an assembly. They go, ‘He is no longer president?’ Why? Because he handed out gum to everyone that voted for him. So, it was a scandal. And they made the runner-up the president.

Comparing that scandal to the California vote, Kilmeade concluded: “More rules in my eighth-grade class than there are right now in California — he was buying votes with Bazooka gum. Being anti-gun, that’s a problem. New York, very anti-gun.”

Read the full conversation below:

BRIAN KILMEADE: They’re breaking for Raman, right? So that means Raman — the theory is if you have these votes left. There were 60% of the votes left, Spencer Pratt barely out of first, just 2-3 points down. Now, we have 83% of the votes counted, all right? That means the new votes coming in have Raman beating bass. So Bass and Raman are the same people, they were going to split the vote. So how could everyone just go, “You know, that Raman really has some great qualities.” She did absolutely nothing. Terrible in the debate. But she gets a last minute surge past — by the way, this is not ranked choice voting — as the number one seed to be the pick over bass and then she surges past Pratt. It is insane. Along with the qualifications for mail know voting. Do you know that if if you don’t have a driver’s license, you can use an employer I.D. Card, really? A credit card? A prescription drug label, or a gym membership. Come on, a gym membership?! Hi, Planet Hollywood says I’m Brian Kilmeade. AINSLEY EARHARDT: That’s why two Progressives are in the lead. California likes it like this. Like you said I’m done. I’m done with California if they are going to continue to have — elect these leaders that don’t build back, that, you know, don’t fill the reservoirs. KILMEADE: Terrible! EARHARDT: But this is what the people want. LAWRENCE JONES: They also, because they are so dishonest in the way that they do things, and the fact is that they aren’t, you know, synchronized, speedy, you leave the mind of the American people to say, “There is something wrong right here. This just doesn’t look that good.” Now, maybe, she had a great ballot harvesting. Because it’s totally legal in California. Maybe her operation for the mail-in ballots, because that’s pretty much what is being counted right now, was just better than the rest of the candidates. But you can’t have, weeks later, someone that just shoots up — that’s crazy. That’s ludicrous. Especially when they were in third place by a large margin. KILMEADE: So how about this? Last time — we weren’t watching as close because so many things going on in 2024, 2022 — Rick Caruso was up 42-35. He is the businessman that would have been a much better choice than Karen Bass. He’s the one who got his ire of Pacific Palisades all taken care of. Self-made billionaire. He lost 43-36. Two weeks later, he basically had a victory speech on Election Day and two weeks later, nothing was done about it, and the ballot harvesting, there were almost no rules to it. When I keep going back to what Gavin Newsom said, you know, “This happens and two Republicans are leading, we have a break the glass moment,” which means you break the glass and pull the fire alarm. What is the break the glass moment that you are going to make sure the person that you want wins? I mean, this is — I would assume the people of California deserve better than this. I would assume that they wouldn’t tolerate this and when 80% of the country wants Voter ID, I would think that Democrats want this, too. EARHARDT: I was hoping that Spencer Pratt — I mean, he still has a shot. Nithya has 27.1 and he has 26.7. KILMEADE: Defund the police. She is defund the police. EARHARDT: She is very, very progressive. JONES: I’m just going to say this. The process for class president at most schools is more secure than what they’re doing right now. KILMEADE: Yes, exactly. JONES: And you find out the same day. The fact that they are mailing ballots to everyone that’s registered and then just oh, OK. EARHARDT: The process is, you have to be postmarked by election day. So, on that Tuesday, you have to drop it off at the post office. And then they have seven days, they wait for all of those to come in. And then they stop accepting after seven days. And then that’s what is happening now. KILMEADE: Had it to have been postmarked that Tuesday. So how bad are the postmen? I’m exhausted. I’m not delivering another ballot. Unbelievable. By the way, reminds me of — true story. Eighth grade, we have this guy, I still remember his name, but I won’t use it. He becomes class president. And all of a sudden they call an assembly. They go, “He is no longer president?” Why? Because he handed out gum to everyone that voted for him. So, it was a scandal. And they made the runner-up the president. More rules in my eighth grade class than there are right now in California. He was buying vote with Bazooka gum. And again, being anti-gun that’s a problem. New York very anti-gun.

Watch above via Fox News.

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