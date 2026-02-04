JD Vance Torches ‘Gross’ and ‘Incestuous’ Elites Named in Epstein Dump — But Defends Trump

Vice President JD Vance lashed out at “incestuous” elites named in the new Jeffrey Epstein documents dump published by the Justice Department but drew a line at President Donald Trump as “never really was friendly with Epstein.”

The files, which include roughly three million pages, 180,000 images and 2,000 videos, name a long list of prominent figures and federal authorities have warned that inclusion does not imply wrongdoing.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail on Tuesday, however, the vice president hit out at some of those named, calling the interactions “pretty gross.”

“I think that it just shows there’s an incestuous nature to America’s elites, and it’s pretty gross,” Vance said, adding: “And, a lot of people, I think, it reflects very poorly on them. Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, a lot of others.”

Gates and Clinton have denied allegations tied to the documents, with the former president and his wife, Hillary Clinton, agreeing to testify to Congress later this month.

Yet Vance was careful to carve Trump out of the same category, despite the president appearing thousands of times in the records, according to the New York Times.

“President Trump is very much outside of the social circle,” he insisted. “He knows a lot of these people. He certainly has similar wealth and power. But he never really was friendly with Epstein in a way that a lot of these other people were.”

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Trump himself has sought to close the chapter, claiming the release cleared his name.

“I didn’t see it myself, but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me. It’s the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical left,” he said.

