New York Times Uncovers 5,300+ Epstein Files Mentioning Trump in Exhaustive Analysis

The New York Times did a deep dive into the latest files tied to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein on Sunday and found that President Donald Trump’s named appeared in more than 5,300 of the documents.

The Times piece said reporters used a “propriety search tool,” and found “more than 38,000 references to Mr. Trump, his wife, his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, and other related words and phrases in the latest batch of emails, government files, videos and other records released by the Justice Department.”

The Times added, “Previous installments of the Epstein files, which the department released late last year, included another 130 files with Trump-related references.”

“The files are peppered with references to Mr. Trump, who had been a close friend of Mr. Epstein’s until the early 2000s. While Mr. Trump has repeatedly downplayed the relationship, the two men bonded over their pursuit of young women. Mr. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in connection to Mr. Epstein,” the report continued.

Highlights of The Times’s findings “so far”:

Trump is named in “unverified tips” received by the F.B.I. — Trump appears in “more than a dozen tips submitted through the F.B.I.’s National Threat Operations Center in West Virginia,” the report said. “Some of the tips include accusations of sexual abuse by Mr. Trump and Mr. Epstein. F.B.I. officials last summer compiled the tips into a summary, which was among the files released on Friday.”

The Times gave examples of some of the mentions, including “handwritten notes from one interview in September 2019 — about a month after Mr. Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail — say that a victim, whose name has been redacted, recalled being transported in a dark green car to Mar-a-Lago to meet Mr. Trump.”

“’This is a good one, huh?’ the victim recalls Mr. Epstein saying to Mr. Trump. The notes do not suggest misconduct by Mr. Trump.”

Some of the documents confirm previous reports about Trump and Epstein — “Some of the new files are duplicates” of files released last year, the report said, showing that “long after Mr. Trump and Mr. Epstein’s relationship ended, Mr. Epstein remained intensely focused on his former friend, which included looking for ways to leverage Mr. Trump’s political rise for his own purposes.”

“There are also scattered references to the compendium of letters that was presented to Mr. Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003. ” Trump is suing The Wall Street Journal for linking him to the birthday book.

The files include emails from a woman named “Melania.” — Three years before Trump married Melania Knavs, “a woman named Melania wrote a warm email to Ghislaine Maxwell, Mr. Epstein’s longtime associate who is now serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of participating in his sex-trafficking operation.”

“’Dear G!,’ the October 2002 email begins. ‘Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great on the picture. I know you are very busy flying all over the world. … Have a great time!’ The sender signs off: ‘Love, Melania.’ The sender’s email address is redacted.”

On Sunday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the DOJ looked into sexual misconduct allegations against Trump in connection with Epstein, “but did not find credible information to merit further investigation,” The Times reported.

Trump told reporters Saturday that the files “absolve me” of wrongdoing.

Read the full New York Times report here.

