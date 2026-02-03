President Donald Trump called it a “shame” that Republicans are forcing former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton to testify as part of their investigation into late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump was asked about deposition dates being set for the Clintons as the administration continues to dump files related to Epstein’s case. Bill Clinton is a former friend of Epstein’s, as is the current president. On Tuesday, Trump insisted it’s time to “move on” from the Epstein files.

Trump called Hillary Clinton a “smart” woman and said he’s always liked her husband.

He said:

I think it’s a shame, to be honest. I always liked him. Her? Yeah, she’s a very capable woman. She was better in debating than some of the other people, I will tell you that. She was smarter. She’s a smart woman. I hate to see it in many ways. I hate to see it, but then look at me, they went after me like — you know, they wanted me to go to jail for the rest of my life.

Trump’s comments on the Clintons comes as some Democrats are vowing to drag Trump before Congress over Epstein if Democrats regain control of Congress.

“We are absolutely going to have Donald Trump testify under oath,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) told NBC News.

House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) announced this week that the Clintons will appear for a deposition on February 27 after initially pushing back against their subpoenas.

“Republicans and Democrats on the Oversight Committee have been clear: no one is above the law—and that includes the Clintons,” Comer wrote in a statement. “After delaying and defying duly issued subpoenas for six months, the House Oversight Committee moved swiftly to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings in response to their non-compliance.”

