John Fetterman Calls for Immediate End to Minneapolis ICE Operation: ‘Ms. Good and Mr. Pretti Should Still Be Alive’

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) called on the Trump administration to “immediately end” ICE actions in Minneapolis following the second officer-involved shooting death in a month.

Over the weekend, 37-year-old Alex Pretti was shot multiple times and killed while he was being restrained by Border Patrol officers. Renee Good, also 37, was shot four times as she attempted to drive her vehicle away from ICE agents earlier this month. Trump administration officials have called both Good and Pretti “domestic terrorists.”

Fetterman stated plainly on X Monday, “Ms. Good and Mr. Pretti should still be alive. My family grieves for theirs.”

“The operation in Minneapolis should stand down and immediately end,” he continued. “It has become an ungovernable and dangerous urban theatre for civilians and law enforcement that is incompatible with the American spirit.”

Fetterman described himself as “a very pro-immigration Democrat,” adding, “I believe our nation deserves a secured border and that we should deport all criminal migrants. I also believe there needs to be a path to citizenship for those hardworking families who are here.”

The senator wrote that he rejected “calls to defund or abolish ICE,” but added, “I strongly disagree with many strategies and practices ICE deployed in Minneapolis, and believe that must change.”

“I want a conversation on the DHS appropriations bill and support stripping it from the minibus,” he wrote. “It is unlikely that will happen and our country will suffer another shutdown. We must find a way forward and I remain committed to being a voice of reason and common sense.”

Fetterman did not mention Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the push by some Democratic lawmakers to impeach her if she won’t step down.

Axios reported Sunday that a House Democratic caucus phone call “lit up” with calls to impeach Noem, with Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) telling colleagues that if Noem insisted on remaining in her position, “we will have no other option but to begin impeachment.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!