‘No Other Option’: Prominent Democrats Demand Noem’s Impeachment After Shooting

Prominent Democrats are demanding the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem following her handling of the border patrol shooting death of Minneapolis protester Alex Pretti.

For the second time in a month, Noem has immediately defended federal officers for shooting and killing a protester without any investigation or concrete evidence. Pretti was shot multiple times by federal agents Saturday, and Renee Good was shot four times and killed by officer Jonathan Ross on Jan. 7. In both cases, Noem immediately claimed the officers were acting in self-defense.

Axios reported Sunday that a House Democratic caucus phone call on Sunday “lit up” with calls to impeach Noem.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), told colleagues that if Noem insists on remaining in her position, “we will have no other option but to begin impeachment,” anonymous sources told Axios.

House Homeland Security Committee ranking member Bennie Thompson (D-MS), “who was once reticent about impeachment, similarly called for Noem to be impeached on the call,” the report said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) also called for Noem’s ouster Sunday, writing, “@Sec_Noem has forfeited her right to lead. I’m calling on her to resign.”

“Gregory Bovino must also be fired,” Hochul said of the senior border patrol official, who defended Pretti’s shooting at a press conference Sunday.

Bovino called Pretti an “assaultive subject” who was “assaulting” officers and interfering with a federal action.

Major news organizations, including The Wall Street Journal, dissected amateur video of the shooting and concluded, “Bystander footage appears to tell a different story,” than the Trump administration’s claims. “A frame-by-frame review by The Wall Street Journal shows a federal officer pulling a handgun away from Pretti. Less than a second later, an agent fires several rounds. Pretti died at the scene.”

Both the Journal and The New York Times concluded that “At least 10 shots appear to have been fired within five seconds.”

Other Democratic lawmakers posted to X:

Yes, Kristi Noem should be impeached. What we're seeing in the news scares me to death. DHS got $191 billion in the Big Ugly Bill, and she has not come before @HouseJudiciary to explain to the American people and Congress how she's using that money. pic.twitter.com/ttxkjw0IsN — Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove (@RepKamlagerDove) January 25, 2026

Under Secretary Noem, ICE is no longer about immigration enforcement. It's about terrorizing communities. Noem must go. Congress must stop giving even more money to this agency on a rampage. pic.twitter.com/NKrIupwtVk — Senator Peter Welch (@SenPeterWelch) January 24, 2026

The incompetence surrounding President Trump is unbelievable. Secretary Noem and fellow minions follow President Trump blindly, no matter the harm. I’m impeaching Secretary Noem for breaking due process by directing her agents to conduct warrantless arrests and use excessive… pic.twitter.com/uuL6nBurz3 — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) January 20, 2026

.@Sec_Noem, your options are limited: You either resign;

Your supreme leader fires you;

Or you will be impeached. Today, I took the first step towards your impeachment, and called on the Judiciary Committee to open an investigation into your lawlessness. pic.twitter.com/GqaYpXbV30 — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) December 11, 2025

