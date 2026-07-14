Dem Congressman Torpedos Lindsey Graham Conspiracy Theories While Slamming Kash Patel as a ‘Clown’

Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) was blunt when asked about FBI Director Kash Patel’s cryptic social media post after the shocking death of Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Graham died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 71. Preliminary findings have determined Graham died of aortic dissection, a condition in which the body’s main artery tears.

Shortly after news of Graham’s death broke, Patel posted a tribute on X, calling Graham “a devoted public servant, a fierce defender of our nation, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States.”

He then offered “every necessary resource available” to local authorities, despite official statements quickly establishing that Graham’s death came after “a brief and sudden illness.”

Walkinshaw slammed Patel when asked by MediasTouch’s Pablo Manríquez about the post:

Walkinshaw on FBI Director Kash Patel’s statements regarding Lindsey Graham and the deployment of FBI agents to Lindsey Graham’s residence: Kash Patel is a clown and a conspiracy theorist. That’s how he got the job, by the way—by being a clown and a conspiracy theorist. And what… pic.twitter.com/SEoM9BoLuW — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2026

I don’t think so. Look Kash Patel is a clown and a conspiracy theorist. That’s how he got the job by the way, by being a clown and a conspiracy theorist and what he did here with respect to Lindsey Graham was irresponsible. There’s no reason to believe, no evidence that Senator Graham’s death was anything but an untimely, unexpected death caused by natural causes.

Graham apparently admitted Saturday — several hours before his death — that he felt unwell, but ignored advice to go see a doctor, saying he “can’t die now” and that he intended to go to a doctor the next day, according to Axios.

The exchange came after several high-level calls on Saudi Arabia and Israel, the outlet reported.

Watch above via X.

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