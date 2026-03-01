Three U.S. service members were killed Operation Epic Fury, and another five were “seriously wounded” — U.S. Central Command reports.

In a post to X early Sunday, CENTCOM confirmed the casualties.

“As of 9:30 am ET, March 1, three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury,” the post said. “Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing.”

CENTCOM added that they have yet to contact all of the families of those who were killed.

“The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.”

CENTCOM, in a separate post, said that a claim from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that they had struck the USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles was false.

“LIE,” CENTCOM said. “The Lincoln was not hit. The missiles launched didn’t even come close.”

