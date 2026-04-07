JUST IN: Iran Ends Direct Talks With US After Trump Threatens to Destroy ‘Whole Civilization’

Iran reportedly cut off all direct communication with the U.S. after President Donald Trump’s shock post to Truth Social vowing to destroy Iran’s “whole civilization” if the country does not reach a deal with him by Tuesday night, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal’s Alexander Ward added, however, that “talks with cease-fire mediators continue, Middle Eastern officials said. The move has temporarily complicated efforts to make a deal by Trump’s 8 p.m. deadline Tuesday but hasn’t ended the talks, the officials said.”

Trump sparked anger and concern around the globe on Tuesday morning with his post, which read, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

As ongoing talks appear to be the only way to avert a serious escalation in the war in Iran, Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer reported earlier in the morning:

NEW: A Senior US official this AM: “We are absolutely in touch with (Iran). Absolutely. (The talks) have been positive. If we get lucky, we will have something by the end of the day.”

Ward noted that despite direct talks ending, a clear protest from Iran over Trump’s bombastic rhetoric, “It is unclear if direct talks will resume before the deadline.”

This is a developing story and has been updated.

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