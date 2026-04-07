Democratic Lawmakers Ramp Up Their 25th Amendment Push After Trump’s ‘A Civilization Will Die Tonight’ Threat to Iran

Democratic lawmakers ramped up their calls for President Donald Trump to be removed from office under the 25th Amendment on Tuesday after the president threatened to wipe out the “whole civilization” of Iran.

After Trump shocked social media users across the political spectrum with his post declaring that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Democratic members of Congress called for the president to be removed from office.

“After bombing a school and massacring young girls, the war criminal in the White House is threatening genocide,” reacted Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). “It’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment. This maniac should be removed from office.”

After bombing a school and massacring young girls, the war criminal in the White House is threatening genocide. It's time to invoke the 25th Amendment. This maniac should be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/Mm7iC3xqdP — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) April 7, 2026

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) agreed, describing Trump’s post as “sickeningly evil.”

“Donald Trump must be impeached,” she declared. “When will it be enough for my Republican colleagues to grow spines and remove him from office?”

Sickeningly evil. Donald Trump must be impeached. When will it be enough for my Republican colleagues to grow spines and remove him from office? https://t.co/h0IGa39m0o — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 7, 2026

“This is sick and twisted from anyone, much less the president of the United States. Trump’s genocidal language and indiscriminate warfare cannot be normalized or accepted. He should be removed from office,” wrote Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA), while Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) declared, “25th Amendment RIGHT NOW! Trump is too unhinged, dangerous, and deranged to have the nuclear codes!”

This is sick and twisted from anyone, much less the president of the United States. Trump’s genocidal language and indiscriminate warfare cannot be normalized or accepted. He should be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/41SmXsIf7U — Rep. Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) April 7, 2026

25th Amendment RIGHT NOW! Trump is too unhinged, dangerous, and deranged to have the nuclear codes! https://t.co/JdgwJIT1wH — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) April 7, 2026

Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA) announced, “Donald Trump is unfit to serve as the leader of the free world. That’s why I have cosponsored H. Res. 939 Articles of Impeachment to remove him from office.”

Donald Trump is unfit to serve as the leader of the free world. That's why I have cosponsored H. Res. 939 Articles of Impeachment to remove him from office. https://t.co/vgvICLHdmK — Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@RepNikema) April 7, 2026

Several former allies of the president also called for Trump to be removed from office, including former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Infowars founder Alex Jones.

“25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness,” wrote Greene, while Jones questioned, “How do we 25th Amendment his ass?”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!