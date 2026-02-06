JUST IN: Justice Department Announces Arrest of Suspect in Benghazi Attack

Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced that the Justice Department apprehended a suspect of the 2012 attack in Benghazi, Libya.

The attack, carried out by the militant group Ansar al-Sharia, occurred on the 11th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. It targeted a pair of U.S. facilities and resulted in the deaths of a U.S. ambassador and a pair of CIA contractors, among others.

During a Friday morning press conference, Bondi said:

We lost 4 American lives that day: Ambassador Chris Stevens, Sean Smith with the State Department, and two CIA contractors — Glen Doherty and Tyrone Woods. We have never forgotten those heroes and we have never stopped seeking justice for that crime against our nation. In fact, from day one, [FBI Director Kash Patel] and [former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino] would sit in meetings and say, “We’re gonna get them,” and they did. Today, I’m proud to announce that the FBI has arrested one of the key participants behind the Benghazi attack.

The suspect was identified as Zubayr Al-Bakoush, and Bondi added that he arrived at Joint Base Andrews in the early hours of Friday morning. She continued:

We will prosecute this alleged terrorist to the fullest extent of the law. He’ll face charges related to murder, terrorism, arson, among others. Let this case serve as a reminder: if you commit a crime against the American people anywhere in this world, President Trump’s Justice Department will find you. It might not happen overnight, but it will happen. You can run, but you cannot hide.

