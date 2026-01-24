Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) confirmed on Saturday that federal agents shot a man in Minneapolis and he called for ICE to “end their operation.” It was later confirmed the man shot was killed.

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening,” he wrote in a statement. “The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara revealed on Saturday that a man was shot and killed by federal agents.

The Minnesota Star Tribune first reported on Saturday that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” said a man was shot multiple times by ICE agents in south Minneapolis. This follows an ICE agent shooting and killing 37-year-old mother Renee Good in the city earlier this month.

The X account for the city of Minneapolis asked residents to stay clear of the area.

“We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave. We are working to confirm additional details. We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area,” the wrote in a statement reposted by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D).

The Minnesota Star Tribune released footage taken outside a Glam Doll Donuts. MS NOW also aired the video. The video shows agents wrestling a man to the ground and then multiple shots can be heard going off.

The outlet also reported that scanner reports confirmed a man was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital. Minneapolis Police are on the scene.

Watch above via MS NOW. Warning: The footage is disturbing and graphic.

