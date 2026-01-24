Bill Maher Torches Trump Over ICE Shooting Of Renee Good: ‘This Was an Execution in the Street!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher torched President Donald Trump over the killing of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent named Jonathan Ross, calling it “an exection in the street!”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Major General Paul Eaton, retired U.S. Army general and senior advisor for VoteVets and the Vet Voice Foundation.

The panel guests were Sen. John Kennedy, Republican senator from Louisiana and author of the #1 New York Times bestselling book “How to Test Negative For Stupid: And Why Washington Never Will”; and Kasie Hunt, anchor of CNN’s “The Arena with Kasie Hunt.”

Maher spoke for the first time on his show about the killing, comparing it to an infamous Vietnam-era atrocity:

BILL MAHER: But it is actually a good opportunity for him because he is that kind of guy. That is one of his strengths, I think, is that–. It is a cult, I’m sorry, but MAGA is a bit of a cult. And cult. And when it is, I mean, so is Taylor Swift, but okay. All right. All right, and they’re in it, okay. And a cult leader can change on a dime, as he often does. So he could be the one, because he has been so awful on this issue with, I mean that woman–. That was an execution in the street! I’m sorry, but it was. When I saw it, you know what I thought of? Cause we’re old enough to remember this. I mean show the picture. Okay, that’s it. Now, I’m going to describe this first, because this is from the 60s. Remember Vietnam, the Tet Offensive, and that ugly picture that we saw after? Show the picture. This is everybody our age knows this. That’s the first thing that flashed in my mind. Just, OK. So OK, he made his point. He’s the tough guy. It gives him the opportunity now to be the guy who says, OK, I’m actually going to do comprehensive immigration reform.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!